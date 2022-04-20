Getty Images/Robert Harding World Imagery

Praiano

An ancient fishing village, a low-key summer resort and, increasingly, a popular centre for the arts, Praiano is a delight. With no centre as such, its whitewashed houses pepper the verdant ridge of Monte Sant’Angelo as it slopes towards Capo Sottile. Formerly an important silk-production centre, it was a favourite of the Amalfi doges (dukes), who made it their summer residence.

Explore Praiano

  • M

    Marina di Praia

    Located a couple of kilometres east of the centre, this charming beach and harbour are the reasons why most people stop off in Praiano. From the SS163 …

  • T

    Torre a Mare

    Defensive towers sit all along the Amalfi Coast; ironically, they are generally known as Saracen towers, named after the very invaders they were erected…

  • S

    Spiaggia della Gavitelli

    Accessible by a steep staircase (with 300 steps) from the village of Praiano or by boat from Marina di Praia, Gavitelli is a tiny but popular affair with…

  • C

    Chiesa di San Luca

    In the upper village, the 16th-century Chiesa di San Luca features a colourful majolica floor, paintings by the 16th-century artist Giovanni Bernardo Lama…

Top attractions

These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Praiano.

