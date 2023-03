Parco di Capodimonte makes for a blissful chill, with lakes, a wood and various 18th-century buildings, including former royal porcelain workshop Palazzo Porcellane. Designed by Ferdinando Sanfelice in 1742 as a royal hunting reserve, the park’s main attraction, however, is the grandiose Palazzo Reale di Capodimonte. The palace website includes a map of the park, complete with a series of themed walks.