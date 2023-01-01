Laboratorio Michele Iodice

For an evocative encounter with Naples' contemporary art scene, book a visit to Michele Iodice's studio. Located in a spectacular 18th-century quarry, the space is littered with fantastical sculpture and furniture; mixed-media creations often created using recycled materials. The studio's otherworldly vibe was not lost on director Italian-Turkish Ferzan Özpetek, who featured the space in his 2017 film Napoli velata (Naples in Veils).

Michele also hosts candlelit dinner parties in the studio with his partner, Pasquale, a chef (www.homeating.com/it/location-studio-d%27arte-/13). To visit the studio, email Michele (who speaks English) at least a week ahead.