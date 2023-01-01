Naples' oldest necropolis, these ancient-Greek aristocratic tombs were hewn into the city’s buttery tufa rock around the 4th century BC. Hidden just a few metres below a weathered palazzo (mansion), two burial chambers have been partially excavated, revealing priceless Hellenistic funerary decorations: precious frescoes and the ochre-draped legs of two figures of a high-relief sculpture.

Call or email ahead to arrange a visit or join one of the tours (in Italian, but English-language tours can be arranged) of the Rione Sanità neighborhood, including the Necropolis, every Sunday at 10am.