Museo delle Arti Sanitarie

This small museum, located at a 16th-century hospital and monastic complex, explores the city's history from a medical perspective. Despite the lack of information in English, visitors can still appreciate (or wince at) its fascinating collection of historical surgical instruments, which include an 18th-century amputation saw and an original flagello della peste, a beak-like wooden mask worn during the city's plagues.

Visitors can also book a guided tour of the neighbouring Farmacia Storica degli Incurabili, a breathtaking 18th-century apothecary magically frozen in time. Tours are in Italian and run on Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday only. To request an English-language tour, send an email a few weeks in advance.