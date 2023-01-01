Officina D'Arti Grafiche di Carmine Cervone

Lovers of print and typography shouldn’t miss Carmine’s one-of-a-kind printing workshop, crammed with rare vintage machinery, including a late-19th-century linotype machine. That Carmine speaks little English never detracts from the young gun’s passion for his craft and his love of showing it off. Indeed, he often collaborates with artists, producing limited-edition prints, lithographs and books. Best of all, he can even design and print you a one-of-a-kind business card or invitations (allow two days) if you fancy your own take-home memento.