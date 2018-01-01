Sparkling Franciacorta Private Wine Tour with Lunch and Wineries Visit

Our friendly English-speaking driver will pick you up from your hotel and will take you to Franciacorta. It is a small picturesque wine region whose sloping hills overlook the shores of Lake Iseo, home to Italy's best sparkling wines and it's best kept secret. The two wineries you are going to visit during the tour are among the founders of wine-making in this region and now produce most prestigious brands of Franciacorta wines. It is a boutique business that caters to the sophisticated epicurean and its quality reaches the highest level. To achieve this, wine makers take care and attention in to every step of the production process, favouring a craftsman method which is now almost forgotten. During your visit, which includes an extensive wine tastings, local expert guide will explain to you the entire course of wine production, ageing and bottling. The wines of Franciacorta are produced using the classic champagne method. They are Italy’s answer to champagne and known the world over by connoisseurs. When you enter the first winery you will feel like you are in a gallery of modern art. Everything here is perfectly situated and the impressive architecture benefits from the clear light typical of this region. During your visit, which includes an extensive tasting, your private tour guide and sommelier will explain to you the entire course of wine production, including how it is aged and bottled. You will discover the secrets of the methods used, the difference between champagne and white sparkling wines, the methods and their variety. Tasting the best wines of Franciacorta will open up to you new fragrances while refining your ability to distinguish different varieties. You will also be able see inside the cool, closed recesses of the wine cellar, which is itself an historical fund. These are old vintage wines in dusty bottles and each one of them is precious. Following your lunch, you will continue to the second winery, which is one of the most remarkable in Franciacorta and is located in a picturesque valley that boasts beautiful views of the vineyards and Lake Iseo. Here a local expert will tell you the history of sparkling wine in the region and reveal the secrets of its production. You will walk you through cellars where you learn about the winery’s unique production technique of aging all of its wines in barrels. You will explore the process of winemaking, aging and bottling, and taste some delicious sparkling wines. After your tasting in the first winery, you will lunch on gourmet food in one of Franciacorta’s finest restaurants. You will be served the best of local cuisine with the wines that take their name from the town and which you will, by now, be familiar with. Franciacorta and Brescia are proud of their rich culinary traditions like dishes based on lake fish, which perfectly match the light wines of Franciacorta, and traditional rural cuisine, specializing in meat-based dishes.