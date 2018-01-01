Private Tour: Italian Riviera by Minivan from Nice

Begin your tour with a morning pickup from your centrally-located hotel in Nice and head out along the road with your guide to explore the cafes, boutiques and markets of the famous Italian Riviera. Enjoy stunning views of the Mediterranean coastline as you travel in the comfort of your own private vehicle, and perhaps discuss with your friends the highlights you’d like to hit. This private tour can be customized to your interests and ensures you’ll receive personalized attention from your guide. Cross the border into Italy and continue to the charming seaside town of Ventimiglia. Sitting atop a hill with impressive views of the town below and the Ligurian Sea beyond, the town’s medieval center is a joy to explore. Stroll at your leisure, and feel free to ask your guide any questions you may have. Stop for lunch by the beach in Vintimiglia, and sample some of the fresh seafood and pasta for which the area is known (not included in tour price). If you book your tour for a Tuesday, Friday or Saturday, why not head over to the open-air markets in Ventimiglia and San Remo? Italy’s open-air markets are famous around the world for their quality leather goods, fine foods, fashion accessories and beautiful crafts, and offer a wonderful insight into the country’s character and culture. Explore the markets independently and soak up the atmosphere in these delightful Italian seaside towns. Hop in your private vehicle and heading back along the Italian Riviera toward Nice, stopping off along the way to explore the French town of Menton — known as the "pearl of France". Wander through the attractive Old Town and explore at your leisure, before continuing along the High Corniche road for breathtaking views over nearby Monaco. Arrive back at your hotel in Nice, where your tour will come to an end.