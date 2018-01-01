Welcome to San Remo
During the mid-19th century the city became a magnet for regal European exiles, such as Empress Elisabeth of Austria and Tsar Nicola of Russia, who favoured the town's balmy winters. Swedish inventor Alfred Nobel maintained a villa here, and an onion-domed Russian Orthodox church reminiscent of Moscow's St Basil's Cathedral still turns heads down by the seafront.
Small-Group Italian Market and Dolceacqua Trip from Monaco
Enjoy a half-day trip to Italy from Monaco and soak in the vibrant atmosphere of the unique markets of the Italian Riviera. After complimentary pickup from your Monaco hotel, head southeast along the Mediterranean coast and leave the French Riviera (Côte d'Azur) behind as you cross the border into the land of 'Pizza, Pasta and Amore.' Once you arrive, experience the hustle and bustle of the charming Italian markets. Depending on the day, you may visit the city of San Remo (Tuesday and Saturday) or explore the typical open-air market at the seafront city of Ventimiglia (Friday only). Enjoy free time to discover the colorful market stalls offering a variety of Italian products, including cheese, fresh produce, authentic leather goods and clothes. After a tour of San Remo (Tuesday and Saturday) or Ventimiglia, (Friday only), your half-day trip continues on the scenic road to the amazing authentic 12th century village of Dolceacqua ! You’ll be able to explore all the tinies streets, art galleries, souvenir shops, and the Castle. (Free time for lunch).
Panoramic Audio-guided Tour to San Remo Italian Riviera from Nice
Leave Nice on the motorway and on the way discover the Trophy of Augustus (Trophy of the Alps) overlooking the Principality of Monaco then Cap Martin, Roquebrune and a spectacular view over Menton and the Garavan Bay.Cross the border, and arrive in Italy in the Province of Liguria (the former republic of Genoa) and more precisely on the Riviera dei Fiori (Riviera of Flowers). Leave the Autostrada (Italian motorway) and arrive in San Remo (mid-morning depending on traffic) which is to the Italian Riviera what Cannes is to the Côte d’Azur, namely a seaside town dedicated to prestigious festivals and events.San Remo Market takes place every Tuesday and you will be able to enjoy its many fashionable shops offering you a warm welcome.You can also have lunch (own expense) and some free time after which it will be time to make the return journey. As your day is coming to an end, head back to your bus. On the way back, enjoy the peaceful panoramic view of the sea, nature, rocks, and luxury villas.
Italian Markets Tour in San Remo and Menton from Nice
Visit two countries in one day – it's possible with this tour. You start the adventure from Nice, France when your guide-driver comes to pick you up from your hotel between 8:40am and 9:00am. From there, take the road off the French Riviera to arrive in San Remo, Italy. Arriving in San Remo, spend plenty of time discovering the famous Italian markets offering brand handbags, leather goods, clothes and fashion accessories. Then give yourself the time to walk the old town and enjoy your free time to taste the delicious pizza, pasta and Italian food for lunch.Returning to France by the Italian riviera, you will stop in Menton. It's situated on the Franco-Italian border, and it is nicknamed la perle de la France ("The Pearl of France"). It is the capital of lemon and the sweetness of life. You will have the time to visit the old town of this city, the Basilica of Saint-Michel, and you will admire splendid panoramas.At the end of the journey, and after 8 hours of sightseeing, you will return to Nice city and your driver-guide will drop off you at your hotel or your chosen address in Nice.
4-Day Liguria Tour from Milan
Your 4-day Liguria tour introduces you to the coastal delights of Liguria in northwest Italy. Straddling the coastline from the French border down to Tuscany, the region is home to the so-called Italian Riviera, typified by sandy beaches and laid-back seaside towns. With a 4-star hotel in the region’s main town of Genoa as your base, your tour includes excursions to towns that sit both east and west of it along the Italian Riviera. Travel west along the Riviera di Ponente coastline to visit the town of San Remo. Then, head east of Genoa to rugged Riviera di Levante, where mountains stretch down to meet the sea. The area was once notoriously hard to access, with some villages only accessible by boat. Your tour takes the hassle out of finding the best way around with all your transport worked out for you. Visit fishing-villages-turned-chic-resorts such as Portovenere, Rapallo, Portofino and Santa Margherita Ligure, and explore the charming villages that cling to the cliffs in the UNESCO-listed Cinque Terre. Please note: The listed price does not include a city tax, payable at the time of hotel check-in. The tax is required by the hotels and is not within our control. Hotels are subject to availability at time of booking. In the rare event that the mentioned hotel is unavailable, you will be accommodated in another centrally located hotel of the same star rating. During Salone Nautico Boat Show Event that takes place in October (dates are not confirmed yet) overnight will be in the East Riviera of Rapallo or Santa Margherita Ligure instead of Genova
Private Full-Day Tour to Italy and Menton
Your day tour starts with pickup at your hotel or other predetermined location in Nice for the drive straight to your first stop, Italy, where you'll check out one of many popular markets in a town such as San Remo, Ventimiglia, or Bordighera. If desired, you can use the time to visit museums, churches, or retail streets, or simply enjoy some sunbathing and swimming (any food, drinks, and entrance fees during the tour are at your own expense).Then continue along the coastal road, making stops along the way to admire views of the Mediterranean or take a break to purchase a snack. Your next destination is Menton, a French village known for its citrus fruits and colorful houses. You may stroll around the pedestrian streets, swim, or do something else you wish.Conclude your day tour a visit to Monaco, where luxury and flair mix with culture and impressive gardens. Sights include Monte Carlo Casino, the Formula One Grand Prix circuit, Prince's Palace, and the Old Town.
Private Tour: Italian Riviera by Minivan from Nice
Begin your tour with a morning pickup from your centrally-located hotel in Nice and head out along the road with your guide to explore the cafes, boutiques and markets of the famous Italian Riviera. Enjoy stunning views of the Mediterranean coastline as you travel in the comfort of your own private vehicle, and perhaps discuss with your friends the highlights you’d like to hit. This private tour can be customized to your interests and ensures you’ll receive personalized attention from your guide. Cross the border into Italy and continue to the charming seaside town of Ventimiglia. Sitting atop a hill with impressive views of the town below and the Ligurian Sea beyond, the town’s medieval center is a joy to explore. Stroll at your leisure, and feel free to ask your guide any questions you may have. Stop for lunch by the beach in Vintimiglia, and sample some of the fresh seafood and pasta for which the area is known (not included in tour price). If you book your tour for a Tuesday, Friday or Saturday, why not head over to the open-air markets in Ventimiglia and San Remo? Italy’s open-air markets are famous around the world for their quality leather goods, fine foods, fashion accessories and beautiful crafts, and offer a wonderful insight into the country’s character and culture. Explore the markets independently and soak up the atmosphere in these delightful Italian seaside towns. Hop in your private vehicle and heading back along the Italian Riviera toward Nice, stopping off along the way to explore the French town of Menton — known as the "pearl of France". Wander through the attractive Old Town and explore at your leisure, before continuing along the High Corniche road for breathtaking views over nearby Monaco. Arrive back at your hotel in Nice, where your tour will come to an end.