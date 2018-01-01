Welcome to Viterbo
Founded by the Etruscans and later taken over by the Romans, it developed into an important medieval centre, and in the 13th century became the seat of the popes. It was bombed heavily in WWII, but much of its historic core survived and is today in remarkably good nick. This, together with its good bus connections, makes it a pleasant base for exploring Lazio's rugged north.
Top experiences in Viterbo
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Viterbo activities
Viterbo Private City Tour including Popes Tombs Conclave Palace and Duomo
Enjoy a sightseeing and historic 3 hour private guided tour of Viterbo city center. This amazing town is located at the feet of volcanic lakes and natural water springs and was chosen as main residence by the Popes of XIII century leaving Rome behind. The Pontiffs built new monuments and richly decorated churches, palaces, squares and other spectacular sites. A top-rated local guide will show you Viterbo highlights and you will discover many interesting places and precious treasures including the Cathedral and the Priori Palace where some Popes are buried and the first Conclave of history took place. You will travel back in time to the Italian middle-ages. You will also explore one of Europe' best preserved medieval districts: San Pellegrino. It has been the set for many famous movies (Orson Wells and Fellini shot here) and tv series. Viterbo is also famous for its wines and cuisine. Your guide will suggest you the most authentic eateries and wineries where to fully enjoy local food.
4 Day Lakes of the Centre from Rome
Day 1 Meeting with our guide and minibus in the hotel lobby at 08.30. Departure for Lake Bracciano, the third largest of central Italy, famous holiday resort of the Romans. Arrival to Anguillara Sabazia, a city of 20,000 inhabitants that overlooks the eastern part of the lake and fascinates the tourist with its narrow streets and full of medieval-style stairs. Continuation to Bracciano, greater center of the lake, which stands out for its panoramic views, the Orsini Castle and good food. Free time for lunch. In the afternoon, departure for Lake Vico, the highest in Italy. Stop at Ronciglione, which overlooks the southern part of the lake with its beautiful fortress, the Roman Gate and the Municipal Palace. Continuation for Viterbo and accommodation at the hotel.Day 2 - BIn the morning, visit of the old town of Viterbo, already known as "City of the Popes", for having been papal seat in the thirteenth century; such as the Palace of the Popes, the Cathedral of San Lorenzo and a beautiful historical center composed of streets and buildings of the Middle Ages. Continuation for Lake Bolsena, the largest volcanic lake in Europe, with arrival in Capodimonte, village in the southernmost part of the lake, which stands out for its volcanic sand beach surrounded by Italian gardens. Free time for lunch. In the afternoon, a panoramic route to Bolsena, the largest center of the lake, and embarkation by boat for a one-hour excursion to the islands of Bisentina and Martana. Return to Bolsena and then to Viterbo. Accommodation.Day 3 - BDeparture for Lake Trasimeno, the largest lake in central Italy. Arrival in Castiglione del Lago, already a member of the club of the most beautiful boroughs of Italy, today an elegant village on the western side of the lake in which the Ducal Palace and the old Lion Rock stand out. Continuation for Passignano through a beautiful panoramic route of border between the regions Umbria and Tuscany. Free time for lunch. In the afternoon, board the ferry to the Isla Mayor, which is in front of the beautiful village. Visit this picturesque set of houses where only 17 people live and then return to Passignano to follow Perugia. Accommodation.Day 4 - BIn the morning, visit the capital of the Umbrian region, ancient Etruscan center and rich city of history and art. You can admire the Palazzo dei Priori, the Fontana Mayor, the Etruscan Gate of the 3rd century BC, the Cathedral and the medieval wall. Free time for lunch. Departure to Rome and end of the tour.
Private Etruscan History Tour from Civitavecchia: Tarquinia and Tuscania
Your tour will depart directly from the cruise ship terminal, just 30 metres from your gate — just look for your driver who will be waiting for you holding a sign with your name on it. In your private luxury vehicle, set out on the scenic 30-minute drive through the Italian region of Latium enjoying drinks and snacks along the way. Your English-speaking driver will also give you a history of the area, including stories you won’t find in the guidebooks. The first stop is the ancient town of Tarquinia, which lies on a limestone plateau just west of Viterbo, overlooking the majestic Tyrrhenian Coast. Formerly the location of a Villanovan settlement where various Etruscan tribes gathered, it surrendered to Rome between 311 and 308 BC. This beautiful city is still home to an incredible array of medieval remains and priceless archeological artifacts. Next, you will visit the Museo Archaeological Nazionale Tarquiniense (National Museum of Tarquinia), a museum offering a fascinating collection of ancient ruins from Tarquinia. The archeological findings show that Tarquinia is one of the oldest cities in Etruria and reveal many fascinating secrets about its past. Tarquinia also has the largest necropolis in the region, holding more than 6,000 Etruscan tombs that completely cover the hill of Monterozzi. This amazing structure is covered in intricately carved scenes of human life, including fishermen, dancers, musicians, athletes and jugglers — illustrating the power and importance of the people for whom they were built. Next, it’s off to Tuscania, a picturesque village in northern Lazio, home to the gorgeous basilica of San Pietro and the Romanesque Church of Santa Maria Maggiore. It is located in the heart of southern Etruria, surrounded by medieval walls and peaceful countryside. Take the time to explore the narrow winding streets and old buildings of Tuscania’s city centre. Visit the Roman basilicas of S. Maria Maggiore and San Pietro. From Lavello Park you can also enjoy a stunning panoramic view of the Rivellino, the basilica of San Pietro, and the surrounding countryside. You will have time to savour the delicious flavours of traditional Italian cuisine as you feast at a local trattoria in Tuscania. Tuscania is known for its incredible food, so this is a chance to enjoy an exceptional lunch (own expense). You are guaranteed an on-time return to your cruise ship, so you don't have to worry about arriving late and missing the boat. In the very rare event that your ship has already departed, not only will you have complimentary transportation arranged for you to the next port of call but your money will be completely refunded.