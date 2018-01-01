Private Etruscan History Tour from Civitavecchia: Tarquinia and Tuscania

Your tour will depart directly from the cruise ship terminal, just 30 metres from your gate — just look for your driver who will be waiting for you holding a sign with your name on it. In your private luxury vehicle, set out on the scenic 30-minute drive through the Italian region of Latium enjoying drinks and snacks along the way. Your English-speaking driver will also give you a history of the area, including stories you won’t find in the guidebooks. The first stop is the ancient town of Tarquinia, which lies on a limestone plateau just west of Viterbo, overlooking the majestic Tyrrhenian Coast. Formerly the location of a Villanovan settlement where various Etruscan tribes gathered, it surrendered to Rome between 311 and 308 BC. This beautiful city is still home to an incredible array of medieval remains and priceless archeological artifacts. Next, you will visit the Museo Archaeological Nazionale Tarquiniense (National Museum of Tarquinia), a museum offering a fascinating collection of ancient ruins from Tarquinia. The archeological findings show that Tarquinia is one of the oldest cities in Etruria and reveal many fascinating secrets about its past. Tarquinia also has the largest necropolis in the region, holding more than 6,000 Etruscan tombs that completely cover the hill of Monterozzi. This amazing structure is covered in intricately carved scenes of human life, including fishermen, dancers, musicians, athletes and jugglers — illustrating the power and importance of the people for whom they were built. Next, it’s off to Tuscania, a picturesque village in northern Lazio, home to the gorgeous basilica of San Pietro and the Romanesque Church of Santa Maria Maggiore. It is located in the heart of southern Etruria, surrounded by medieval walls and peaceful countryside. Take the time to explore the narrow winding streets and old buildings of Tuscania’s city centre. Visit the Roman basilicas of S. Maria Maggiore and San Pietro. From Lavello Park you can also enjoy a stunning panoramic view of the Rivellino, the basilica of San Pietro, and the surrounding countryside. You will have time to savour the delicious flavours of traditional Italian cuisine as you feast at a local trattoria in Tuscania. Tuscania is known for its incredible food, so this is a chance to enjoy an exceptional lunch (own expense). You are guaranteed an on-time return to your cruise ship, so you don't have to worry about arriving late and missing the boat. In the very rare event that your ship has already departed, not only will you have complimentary transportation arranged for you to the next port of call but your money will be completely refunded.