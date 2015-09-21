Welcome to Tivoli
Tivoli Day Trip from Rome: Hadrian's Villa and Villa d'Este
Leave the hustle and bustle of Rome behind as you set off into the countryside by luxury coach on this guided full-day trip to Tivoli, a historic town lying east of Rome in the breathtaking Monti Tiburtini hills. Tivoli boasts a fresher climate than its busy city neighbor, and has been favored since ancient times as a popular summer retreat for wealthy Romans.Tivoli’s top attractions are undoubtedly the magnificent and historical Hadrian’s Villa for a 1.5-hour guided walking tour. This villa belonged to the 2nd-century Emperor Hadrian, who sought a modest holiday home as a lasting tribute to his lover. (By today's standards, this ‘modest’ retreat might be considered a town in itself!) Explore the archaeological ruins of Hadrian’s estate of more than 30 buildings, including a sprawling complex of imperial palace ruins, thermal baths, libraries, temples and underground passages wide enough for cars.Stop for lunch at a cafe (own expense) and head to Hadrian’s Villa (Villa Adriana) and Villa d’Este. Follow your guide through Villa d’Este, a former Benedictine convent considered to be one of the most enchanting villas of the late Renaissance period. Hear intriguing stories from your guide about how the building was created as a lavish home for the son of Lucretia Borgia, a scandalous Italian duchess who created much drama in 15th-century Italy. Marvel at the famous Fountain of Neptune as you stroll through the villa’s stunning gardens, featuring impressive waterfalls, centenary trees and more than 500 fountains. Then sit back and enjoy views of the Italian countryside as you head back to Rome. Your guide will be happy to answer any questions you have along the way.
Hadrian's Villa and Villa d'Este Day Trip from Rome
Start your day with a pickup from your central Rome hotel or alternatively, start your tour at a meeting point in town, near Rome Termini Station. Travel east out of the city into the Monti Tiburtini hills, passing the area’s travertine marble quarries, and stop in the hilltop village of Tivoli – the summer home of holidaying Romans. First stop here is Hadrian’s Villa (Villa Adriana), the former holiday home of Emperor Hadrian – built in the 2nd century AD. More akin to a small village than a home in today’s sense of the word, the ostentatious villa ruins are incredible to visit, with ruins of thermal baths, temples, palaces and theaters just waiting to be explored. Head into the site with your guide, and learn about the emperor’s ancient travels – reportedly the inspiration for many of the monuments -- while walking around.After your tour of Hadrian’s Villa, return to your coach and travel the short distance to Tivoli’s other showstopping villa – the magnificent Villa d’Este. Built in the heart of the Renaissance – around 1550 – for Cardinal Ippolito II d'Este, Tivoli’s governor, Villa d’Este was a contentious building that upset the local residents as they had to move to make way for it. Walk around the site with your guide, taking in the gardens and posing for photos in front of Bernini-designed fountains while leaning about the Cardinal and his lavish life in the villa.Return to your coach and relax on the way back to Rome. Your tour then finishes back at the start point – either your hotel or near Rome Termini. Alternatively, you can make use of a drop-off at Via Veneto, Piazza Barberini, Piazza Venezia or Piazza della Repubblica; simply let your guide know on the day.
Villa d'Este and Hadrian's Villa in Tivoli Tour from Rome
Take a comfortable transport to the little town of Tivoli, located few kilometres far Rome, in a splendid natural environment between the Eternal city and the high hills to the east of Rome.Since the ancient time this little town has been blessed by a great climate and always had a key importance due to its location.The most remarkable architectural complex is Villa Adriana, dating from the Ancient Roman time, created in the 2nd Century A.D. by the Emperor Hadrian. It combines different architectural styles from Egypt, Rome and Athens, in the shape of an 'ideal city'.For this reason a visit to the villa cannot be missed: is a masterpiece that uniquely brings together the highest symbols of cultures of the world in ancient times. The villa covers more then 120 ha and was the House of the Emperors for more than 50 years. After this amazing visit, come to discover the Renaissance-style Villa d’Este, a gorgeous palatial setting surrounded by a spectacular terraced garden. Enjoy the beauty of its cascades, water tanks, and fountains. Villa d'Este is a masterpiece of the Italian Gardens, decorated with a massive and impressive number of nymph statues, grottos and fountains, inspired by the gardens of Babylon, one of the wonders of ancient world. Strongly desired by the Cardinal Ippolito II d'Este, the villa was enlarged and enriched by all his descendants with the contribution of incredible artists of the times, like Gianlorenzo Bernini.Return to Rome in the afternoon. Coach will stop in Rome city center.
Hadrian's Villa and Villa d'Este Small-Group Tour from Rome
Your day will start with convenient pickup service from your accommodations within the Aurelian Walls (designated meeting place for those staying outside the Aurelian Walls). Your assigned pickup time will be prior to 9am and relayed to you by the local tour operator the day prior to your tour. Relax in the comfort of a 9-passenger minivan with driver, as you and your group (maximum of 7) head towards the ancient villas of Tivoli. Once in Tivoli, you will visit both UNESCO World Heritage Sites with a professional guide. Admire the exquisite Hadrian's Villa, built by the Emperor Hadrian during the 2nd century and home to emperors for more than 50 years. See the stunning Greek Architecture and picturesque landscape. Stroll through the gardens, 120-hectares inspired by the wonders of Rome, Egypt, and Athens. Then, you will go to Villa d'Este, built during the 16th century by Cardinal Ippolito II d'Este. Explore the beauty of Italian Renaissance architecture with its gardens, fountains, and waterfalls. Step back into history as your guide provides you insight about the notable Roman families that built this villa and called it home. Return to your accommodations in Rome by mid-afternoon.
Private Half-Day Tour: Tivoli and Villa D'Este from Rome
Start your day with a pickup from your centrally located Rome accommodations. The driver will await you in the lobby before beginning the 45-minute journey to Tivoli. Upon your arrival, purchase your tickets and audio guide and enter the Villa d'Este, built in the heart of the Renaissance. Walk around the villa independently and observe the magnificent gardens and construction. Pose for photos in front of the Bernini-designed fountains as your audio guide tells you of the Cardinal and details his lavish life in the villa. This famous Italian-style garden reverberates with the sound of many fountains that inspired Franz Liszt to write a piano melody titled, "Fountains of the Villa d'Este". Is possible to have a Private Licensed Guide for the Gardens and the Villa.Private Licensed Guides (in English, French, German, Spanish), if booked, are selected by us. Consider that in high season from April to October you must book the Tour Option with Guide included minimum 30 days before.If no private licensed guide is chosen, you can rent audio-guides (in English, French, German and Spanish). After your tour of Villa D'Este you’ll spend some time in the old town side of Tivoli itself, stopping also for lunch in a good restaurant with an unbelievable location (own expense) and take a leisurely stroll in the small ancient town of Tivoli. The city offers a wide view of the Roman countryside and stunning landscape. At the end of your tour, the driver will bring you back to your accommodation in Rome.
Private Tour from Rome to Tivoli Villa d'Este and Villa Adriana with Hotel Pickup
Your private driver will pick you up from your accommodation in central Rome in a luxury minivan. In around 45 minutes you’ll reach Tivoli, where you’ll tour Villa Adriana first. Then you’ll spend some time in the city of Tivoli itself and take a leisurely stroll in the small ancient town, stopping also for lunch in a good restaurant with an unbelievable location (own expense). In the afternoon, you’ll visit Villa D'Este before heading back to your accommodation in Rome.Is possible to have an Official Licensed Guide for the Villa Adriana and Villa D'Este.Official Licensed Guides (in English), if booked, are selected by us. Consider that in high season from April to October you must book the Tour Option with Guide included minimum 30 days before.If no private licensed guide is chosen, you can rent audio-guides (in English, French, German and Spanish).Villa AdrianaYour tour will begin with the magnificent Hadrian’s Villa (Villa Adriana), the former holiday home of Emperor Hadrian. It was built in the 2nd century AD. It's more similar to a small village than a home in today’s sense of the word.Hadrian's Villa was a complex of over 30 buildings, covering an area of at least 1 square kilometre (c. 250 acres) of which much is still not excavated. The villa was the greatest Roman example of an Alexandrian garden, recreating a sacred landscape.The complex included palaces, several baths, theatre, temples, libraries, staterooms, and quarters for courtiers, praetorians, and slaves.Free Time in TivoliAfter your tour of Villa Adriana, return to your car and travel to a good restaurant with an unbelievable location (own expense). After lunch you will take a nice walk in the little and ancient town of Tivoli. The city offers a wide view over the Roman countryside.Villa d’EsteIn the afternoon you’ll see Villa d’Este, built in the heart of the Renaissance around 1550, for the will of the Cardinal Ippolito II d'Este, Tivoli’s governor.Walk around the Villa with your guide (if booked), taking in the gardens and posing for photos in front of Bernini-designed fountains while learning about the Cardinal and his lavish life in the villa. Villa d'Este's fame, however, is due more to its gardens than to the building itself. This most famous Italian-style garden, which has been imitated, reverberates with the sound of so many fountains that inspired the Romantic composer Franz Liszt to write a piano suite called 'Fountains of the Villa d'Este.'After Villa D'Este visit you will return to your hotel or accommodation in Rome.