Private Tour from Rome to Tivoli Villa d'Este and Villa Adriana with Hotel Pickup

Your private driver will pick you up from your accommodation in central Rome in a luxury minivan. In around 45 minutes you’ll reach Tivoli, where you’ll tour Villa Adriana first. Then you’ll spend some time in the city of Tivoli itself and take a leisurely stroll in the small ancient town, stopping also for lunch in a good restaurant with an unbelievable location (own expense). In the afternoon, you’ll visit Villa D'Este before heading back to your accommodation in Rome.Is possible to have an Official Licensed Guide for the Villa Adriana and Villa D'Este.Official Licensed Guides (in English), if booked, are selected by us. Consider that in high season from April to October you must book the Tour Option with Guide included minimum 30 days before.If no private licensed guide is chosen, you can rent audio-guides (in English, French, German and Spanish).Villa AdrianaYour tour will begin with the magnificent Hadrian’s Villa (Villa Adriana), the former holiday home of Emperor Hadrian. It was built in the 2nd century AD. It's more similar to a small village than a home in today’s sense of the word.Hadrian's Villa was a complex of over 30 buildings, covering an area of at least 1 square kilometre (c. 250 acres) of which much is still not excavated. The villa was the greatest Roman example of an Alexandrian garden, recreating a sacred landscape.The complex included palaces, several baths, theatre, temples, libraries, staterooms, and quarters for courtiers, praetorians, and slaves.Free Time in TivoliAfter your tour of Villa Adriana, return to your car and travel to a good restaurant with an unbelievable location (own expense). After lunch you will take a nice walk in the little and ancient town of Tivoli. The city offers a wide view over the Roman countryside.Villa d’EsteIn the afternoon you’ll see Villa d’Este, built in the heart of the Renaissance around 1550, for the will of the Cardinal Ippolito II d'Este, Tivoli’s governor.Walk around the Villa with your guide (if booked), taking in the gardens and posing for photos in front of Bernini-designed fountains while learning about the Cardinal and his lavish life in the villa. Villa d'Este's fame, however, is due more to its gardens than to the building itself. This most famous Italian-style garden, which has been imitated, reverberates with the sound of so many fountains that inspired the Romantic composer Franz Liszt to write a piano suite called 'Fountains of the Villa d'Este.'After Villa D'Este visit you will return to your hotel or accommodation in Rome.