Castelli Romani Tour from Rome: Frascati and Castel Gandolfo
Start your Rome tour with a hotel pickup, or alternatively, meet your guide in town – near Termini Station. Hop aboard your air-conditioned coach and leave Rome, passing along the ancient Appian Way to see the Baths of Caracalla and the Chapel of Domine Quo Vadis from the comfort of your coach.Leave the city and head to the Alban Hills to visit Castelli Romani, a region of pretty hill towns famed for their ancient history and highly regarded wine. First stop is Castel Gandolfo, the summer residence of the pope. The tranquil little town is built on the shores of Lake Albano, an impressive stretch of water that was formed after two volcanic craters overlapped.Stroll around the lake and the town with your guide and then visit two nearby Castelli Romani towns called Rocca di Papa and Grottaferrata. Both are known for their culture and gastronomic delicacies, both of which your guide will explain as you explore. Hear of porchetta, the succulent and juicy boneless pork joint that’s a regional specialty, and learn about the Basilica Monastery of Santa Maria – an enchanting 15th-century church.Travel to the northern part of the Alban Hills to the village of Frascati – popular for its breathtaking views and production of Frascati wine, a sweet and refreshing white. Stop in a cellar to sample a glass of the local wine, and then enjoy some time at leisure to wander around the village.Meet your guide back at the pre-arranged point and then return to Rome. Your tour finishes with a drop-off near Rome Termini Station, or another central location.
Day Trip Includes Santa Benedetta Winery from Rome
Leave your Rome hotel and head to the hills of Castelli Romani, the Lazio region’s easy-on-the-eye winemaking area. While its name hints at an abundance of Roman castles, Castelli Romani is actually a collection of 13 extremely scenic villages in the Alban Hills, punctuated by volcanic lakes and secluded valleys. Head on to the hamlet of Monte Porzio Catone, and visit Santa Benedetta – the oldest winery in Castelli Romani. On a tour of the rustic estate, hear how it was once a convent, and learn about the winemaking traditions that have been passed down by generations of the Benedetti family. At this secluded little spot, sit down for your wine-tasting session, sampling three important Santa Benedetta wines – complexus, gigi and tre vecchie. Soak up the wine with a plate of local delicacies, including the winery’s extra virgin olive oil, bruschetta (pane di Lariano, an aromatic, crusty white bread), cheeses and cured meats.After relaxing at the estate, enjoying the fine wine, food and great company, your guide will drive you back to your Rome hotel.
Italian Countryside Village Visit with Lunch and Wine Tasting
Spend half a day an hour’s drive beyond Italy’s hectic capital city and visit the Castelli Romani, a group of communes in the Roman province located at a very short distance from the Eternal City, right at the base of the Alban Hills. Ariccia is one of these quaint villages. It offers many wonderful sightseeing and cultural opportunities. Among them are the Bernini-designed Palazzo Chigi, the church of Santa Maria Assunta (created by the designer of St. Peter's Square in Rome), and the monumental Ariccia bridge. This bridge is especially well known not only because of its architectural history, but also for its notorious sad past as a site frequently chosen by unfortunate souls to commit suicide. However, what Ariccia and the other towns of the area are really famous for is the chance to eat the best roast pork (porchetta) ever. Fraschette are casual osteria-type dining places whose name is derived from the old habit of nailing a vine twig on the cellar’s entrance with the purpose to advertise a new vintage. Frasca (and the diminutive fraschetta) means slender twig. Until not long ago, these establishments were so informal that people could carry their own food at the table and just pay for wine and beverages. Even today this won't bother a fraschetta owner.The region is also to some of the oldest wine-producing vineyards in the world. Etruscans and Greek settlers produced wine in the country long before the Romans started developing their own vineyards in the 2nd-century BC. Now - 2,000 years later - Italy is one of the world's foremost producers, accounting for approximately one-fifth of the world’s wine production. One such wine takes its name from a Castelli Romani village and is known as the Frascati white wine, whose grapes have been cultivated in this zone since the 5th century B.C.Slices of fresh roasted pork, pecorino cheese, sun-dried tomatoes, mushrooms, olives, and artichoke hearts with plenty of extra oil will be yours to taste accompanied by this favored beverage. This tour is designed for food, wine and nature lovers, but also for those willing to do as the Romans do.