Portopiccolo

After 40 years of wrangling and €400 million, this immaculate, whitewashed resort has finally emerged from what was an abandoned quarry. Come for a day of first-class posing on the white shingle beach at Maxi’s beach club (two sunbeds and umbrella €32 to €48) or check into the stunning Bakel Spa for head-to-toe pampering (10am to 8pm, half day €24 to €34, full day €44 to €54).

Wrapped around an exquisite bay the marina also boasts James Bond-style apartments, a five-star hotel, shops and restaurants.