Casa Carsica

This house museum in Rupingrande re-creates life in the pre-modern Slovenian-speaking Carso. It also organises the plateau's most important folk festival, Nozze Carsiche (Kraška ohcet; Karstic Wedding), held every two years for four days at the end of August in a 16th-century fortress in Monrupino.
