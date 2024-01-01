Casa Carsica

Friuli Venezia Giulia

LoginSave

This house museum in Rupingrande re-creates life in the pre-modern Slovenian-speaking Carso. It also organises the plateau's most important folk festival, Nozze Carsiche (Kraška ohcet; Karstic Wedding), held every two years for four days at the end of August in a 16th-century fortress in Monrupino.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Ancient illustration (1490) of the Dance of Death in the church of Hrastovlje, Slovenia. 29th June 2011. For editorial use only ; Shutterstock ID 586578413; Your name (First / Last): Anna Tyler; GL account no.: 65050; Netsuite department name: Online Editorial; Full Product or Project name including edition: destination-image-southern-europe

    Church of the Holy Trinity

    15.79 MILES

    What attracts most people to this little church is the famous Dance of Death or Danse Macabre, a fresco that shows 11 skeletons leading the same number of…

  • Gandino, Bergamo, Italy. The facade of the basilica of Saint Maria Assunta 923003668 bell tower, assunta, maria, saint mary, catholic church, historic, seriana, gandino, attraction, beautiful, building, famous, historical, holiday, italian, landmark, monuments, perched, picturesque, religious, romantic, rural, skyline, touristic, urban, prayer place, christian, place

    Basilica di Santa Maria Assunta

    20.56 MILES

    The entire floor of the Latin cross-shaped basilica, rebuilt after an earthquake in 1348, is covered with one of the largest and most spectacular Roman…

  • Postojna Cave

    Postojna Cave

    20.36 MILES

    The jaw-dropping Postojna Cave system, a series of caverns, halls and passages some 24km long and two million years old, was hollowed out by the Pivka…

  • Slovenia, Karst Region, Skocjan, View of Skocjan Caves Park

    Škocjan Caves

    10.5 MILES

    Touring the huge, spectacular subterranean chambers of the 6km-long Škocjan Caves is a must. This remarkable cave system was carved out by the Reka River,…

  • Predjama castle

    Predjama Castle

    17.41 MILES

    Predjama Castle, 9km from Postojna, is one of Europe's most dramatic castles. It teaches a clear lesson: if you want to build an impregnable fortification…

  • White Lipizzan Horses running; Shutterstock ID 342228359; Your name (First / Last): Anna Tyler; GL account no.: 65050; Netsuite department name: Online Editorial; Full Product or Project name including edition: destination-image-southern-europe

    Lipica Stud Farm

    5.83 MILES

    The stud farm can be visited on very popular, 50-minute guided tours. The interesting, informative tours are available in a number of languages; a tour…

  • Miramare castle, Trieste, Italy.

    Castello di Miramare

    4.09 MILES

    Sitting on a rocky outcrop 7km from Trieste, Castello di Miramare is the city's elegiac bookend, the fanciful neo-Gothic home of the hapless Archduke…

  • Revoltella museum building in the city center of Trieste.

    Museo Revoltella

    5.54 MILES

    This extraordinary house-museum was the home of wealthy Triestini merchant Pasquale Revoltella, who made his fortune in the timber industry and had a hand…

View more attractions

Nearby Friuli Venezia Giulia attractions

1. Grotta Gigante

1.64 MILES

The Carso's big-ticket attraction is this enormous underground cavern near the town of Opicina. At 120m high, 280m long and 65m wide, it's one of the…

2. Faro della Vittoria

3.76 MILES

Trieste’s elegant lighthouse, with its 68m-high, fluted tower and copper dome sporting a soaring Winged Victory, is perched on the Gretta Hill and worth a…

3. BioMa

4.08 MILES

The Immersive Museum of Miramare Marine Protected Area, located at the former Miramare stables, showcases the marine biodiversity of the Gulf of Trieste…

4. Castello di Miramare

4.09 MILES

Sitting on a rocky outcrop 7km from Trieste, Castello di Miramare is the city's elegiac bookend, the fanciful neo-Gothic home of the hapless Archduke…

5. Synagogue

4.95 MILES

This imposing and richly decorated neoclassical synagogue, built in 1912, is testament to Trieste's once significant Jewish community. Heavily damaged…

6. Borgo Teresiano

5.03 MILES

Much of the graceful city-centre area north of Corso Italia dates to the 18th-century reign of Empress Maria Theresa, including the photogenic Canal…

7. Civico Museo Teatrale Carlo Schmidl

5.05 MILES

Trieste's long-standing cultural cred is documented at this museum, housed inside the grand Palazzo Gopcevich, with a collection that traces the city's…

8. Statue of James Joyce

5.08 MILES

James Joyce's presence in the city is palpable, but if you're not feeling it, this bronze statue will help. He's often surrounded by Irish visitors and…