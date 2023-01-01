Parco Archeologico di Muggia Vecchia

Above the old fishing port of Muggia, at the top of Monte Castellier (170m), is a small archaeological park with the ruins of the original Roman castrum dating to the 1st century BC. Also in the park is the beautiful 14th-century, Romanesque Basilica di Santa Maria Assunta, which is covered in charming Byzantine frescoes. From here there is a fantastic panoramic view across the Bay of the Trieste and all the way to the Slovenian border.