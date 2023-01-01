Civico Museo Sartorio

This elegant urban villa set in a large garden belonged to the haute bourgeoisie Sartorio family, who amassed a huge collection of art, ceramics and jewellery in once-trendy Empire, Biedermeier and neo-Gothic styles. The house itself is similarly opulent with a genuine Roman mosaic in the basement and a glyptotheque for the sculpture collection. Don't miss the room of superb Tiepolo drawings or the Triptych of Santa Chiara, an exquisitely detailed wooden altarpiece from the 14th century.