This elegant urban villa set in a large garden belonged to the haute bourgeoisie Sartorio family, who amassed a huge collection of art, ceramics and jewellery in once-trendy Empire, Biedermeier and neo-Gothic styles. The house itself is similarly opulent with a genuine Roman mosaic in the basement and a glyptotheque for the sculpture collection. Don't miss the room of superb Tiepolo drawings or the Triptych of Santa Chiara, an exquisitely detailed wooden altarpiece from the 14th century.
Civico Museo Sartorio
Trieste
