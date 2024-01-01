Civico Museo di Storia ed Arte ed Orto Lapidario

Trieste

This creaky old museum houses Roman antiquities unearthed in and around Trieste and Aquileia, including the impressive iron hoard of the Necropolis of Reka from the Slovenian border. The Orto Lapidario (Stone Garden) has a pot-luck assembly of weather-resistant stone finds scattered among flowers and fruit trees.

