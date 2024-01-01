Casa Guidi

Oltrarno

It was on the ground floor of 15th-century Palazzo Guidi, across from Palazzo Pitti, that Robert and Elizabeth Browning rented an apartment in 1847, a year after their marriage. Robert wrote Men and Women in the apartment they called home for 14 years and poet Elizabeth both gave birth to their only child here and died here.

