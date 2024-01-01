Housed in the 18th-century Palazzina del Cavaliere in the Boboli Gardens, this small museum houses an exquisite collection of European porcelain. Many pieces were brought to Florence from historic palaces in Parma, Piacenza and Sala Baganza in the late 19th century to decorate the Savoy family's Florentine residences.
Museo delle Porcellane
Boboli & San Miniato al Monte
