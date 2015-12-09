Welcome to Piacenza
Traditional Home Cooking Class in Piacenza
Live an authentic culinary experience in Piacenza. Named 'pleasant place' (Placentia) by the Romans, Piacenza soon proved itself to be an important strategic location as well. Just short of the regional border with Lombardy, the contemporary city is perfect day-trip fodder. Its picturesque centre reveals a beautiful Gothic town hall and a couple of august churches. Enter a typical home and enjoy an amazing hands-on cooking followed by a convivial lunch.Get ready to learn some of the secrets of our cuisine and enjoy the meal with your friends and family. This is a typical menu you will prepare: Piacenza cold cuts DOP: Coppa, salami, bacon Pisarei and beans gnocchi with ricotta cheese and spinach Milk feet or chocolate cake or tart with jam Coffee and friandises Dessert: Bavaresi fruit sponge cake or yoghurt with fresh fruit. Wine and beverages included Don't miss the chance to live this unique culinary experience.
Private Hot Air Balloon Flight from Bologna
Start your experience with a pickup from your Bologna hotel in the early morning and travel to the launch spot near Ferrara. When you arrive, receive a safety briefing and watch the inflation of the giant balloon, and then step inside the basket for an exhilarating 1-hour flight. Let your pilot do the work as you relax and savor this special experience with your private group of up to five people.Take in awe-inspiring views as you glide over the broad streets and medieval palaces of the UNESCO World Heritage-listed city of Ferrara. Spot Castello Estense, a famous moated castle from the Middle Ages. As you rise to an altitude of some 2,000 feet (610 meters), soar over the hills, valleys, vineyards and pretty villages of the gorgeous Emilia-Romagna region. Then, fly over the quiet flat lands toward the River Po, which snakes east through Turin, Piacenza, Ferrara and Milan.The balloons are directed by the breeze, so each flight offers a different experience. When you land, toast to your unforgettable hot air balloon ride with a glass of sparkling wine. Relax with a transfer back to the launch site, and then finish your private balloon experience with a drop-off at your Bologna hotel.