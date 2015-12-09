Private Emilia Romagna Food Tour from Parma or Bologna

Half-Day Tour (5 Hours):If you’ve elected to avail of a driver and car, start your tour with a pickup from your hotel or preferred meeting point in central Parma or Bologna. If you’re driving yourself, hop inside your own vehicle and pick up your guide in Parma. Then, set off to seek out some of the Emilia Romagna region’s most sought-after gastronomic exports. Make your first stop at a cheese dairy to taste Parmesan cheese, which is nicknamed the 'King of Cheeses.' Watch the cheesemakers at work, and learn about the tightly regulated rules that govern the production of the artisanal product before indulging in a tasting.Visit a Parma ham producer located in the foothills of Parma and learn why the prevailing wind that blows off the Ligurian Sea is needed to create perfect cured ham. Continue on to the scenic medieval village of Torrechiara, where you'll pause for photos. An imposing 15th-century castle dominates the vistas.Indulge in a tasting-style lunch in a Parma wine cellar. Munch on cold cuts, Parmesan, filled pasta and sweet handmade cakes. Then wash them down with local wine such as Lambrusco and Malvasia.With your appetite sated, travel back to Parma or Bologna, where your tour concludes back at your accommodation or preferred drop-off point (if option selected).Full-Day Tour (7 Hours):Follow the itinerary for the half-day tour in the morning. Then, after lunch, move on to a traditional balsamic vinegar producer with your private guide.Listen as your guide shares facts and information about this prized gourmet product. The aged balsamic vinegar that is produced in Modena and Reggio Emilia is created using time-honored techniques that date back to the Middle Ages, and is very different to the balsamic condiment generally found on supermarket shelves.After learning about the production process, experience the intense and complex flavors during a tasting.In the afternoon, return to Parma or Bologna (depending on option selected), where your tour concludes.Please note: A minimum of two people per booking is required.