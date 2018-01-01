Private Day Trip to Pompeii and the Amalfi Coast

The tour can start from Naples, Sorrento, or Salerno. After getting picked up by your private driver, you can choose the order in which you visit the attractions - Pompeii and the Amalfi Coast drive. We do recommend visiting Pompeii in the afternoon, as it is heavily visited in the mornings. Once on the Amalfi drive you can enjoy the pure Mediterranean beauty: steep cliffs, blue sea, and luxurious villas grabbing to the rocks. You'll enjoy breath-taking scenery.During your private tour of the Amalfi Coast, visit charming villages. Time permitting, you can stop in Sorrento, Positano, Amalfi, and Ravello, but it's recommend to choose 2 towns to avoid having to rush at the end of the tour. Sorrento is famous for its 'limoncello' production. Limoncello is an alcoholic lemon drink you can taste almost anywhere in town. Your driver will drop you off in the city center called Piazza Tasso. Don't miss the overview of the Bay of Naples from the Garden of St. Francis with the nearby charming Cloister of St.Francis.The first village you'll reach on the Amalfi coast is Positano, with its white-washed houses and fancy art and ceramic galleries. If you like, you can leave the vehicle and explore the village. Amalfi is the historical town on the Amalfi Coast, attracting people from all over the world with its glorious past. Visit the cathedral – where the relics of St. Andrew are kept – or you can try to get away from the crowds to explore the maze of little white painted walkways. Finally you can visit Ravello (350 meters above sea level), certainly the most elegant and least crowded place on the coast. It's strongly recommended to see the astounding views from Villa Cimbrone.A lunch break taken during the day (own expense) will depend on your preferences. Choose from a light snack to a nice seafood meal in one of the many excellent restaurants with sea views along the itinerary.The drive to Pompeii offers great scenery, including views of Mt. Vesuvius and the ocean. The archaeological site of Pompeii extends 150 acres. To make the best of your day trip to Pompeii, we strongly recommend the optional guided services. A private guided walking tour shall be adapted on the desires and on the walking attitude of the participants. The aim of our optional guided tour is visiting an example for each type of building. You will definitely visit the forum, the theaters, a private house, a tavern or store, and a bath house.During any of the drives, your driver will stop to give you a chance to take pictures.