Welcome to Salerno
Top experiences in Salerno
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Salerno activities
Amalfi Coast Day Trip from Rome
Make your way to the train station in Rome to board your high-speed train to Naples. Sit back and relax as you enjoy your scenic ride out of the city, arriving in Naples. After meeting your professional driver upon arrival, settle inside your comfortable, air-conditioned minivan and head out onto the winding Amalfi Coast Road. With more than 40 miles of sweepings views of the glistening Mediterranean Sea to one side of your minivan and charming pastel villas and lemon groves to the other, marvel at the stunning vistas and listen to the onboard commentary as you travel. Your first stop of the trip is Positano. Draw a breath of disbelief as you approach the small fishing village that is often referred to as the ‘Jewel of the Amalfi Coast.’ One of the most quintessential towns on the coast, Positano is built up against the mountainside and spills down toward the sea to the rocky shore below. Enjoy your time here at your leisure, perhaps wandering along its narrow pathways that are lined with charming shops, or head to one of the village’s beaches and cool off with a refreshing dip in the turquoise Mediterranean Sea. After exploring Positano, return to your minivan and continue to Amalfi, the town that the coastline owes its name to. Enjoy the postcard-perfect views and spend a few minutes taking photos before heading off to discover the town at your leisure. Admire the traditional Mediterranean architecture as you stroll along the streets, and perhaps visit the magnificent 9th-century Amalfi Cathedral that is situated in the main square (own expense). After your time in Amalfi, return to your minivan at the prearranged time before your train journey back to Rome by high speed train from Naples. Your tour concludes in central Rome in the evening.
Shore Excursion: Small-Group Amalfi Coast Experience
Begin the tour at 9:00am after getting picked up from the pier at the port of Naples. The driver will be easily recognizable, as they will be holding a sign with your name printed on the front. Meet your guide then discuss locations you are interested in visiting. Locations such as Amalfi, Positano, Ravello, Salerno, Sorrento, Maiori, Minori, Vietri, and Vico Equense are available to visit during the day. Each town can be toured depending on the amount of time you would like to spend in each. After approximately one hour driving along the coast, arrive in the pearl of the Sorrentine Peninsula and gateway to the Amalfi Coast, Sorrento. The driver will drop you off at the entrance of the pedestrian area, then meet you again after 1.5 hours of free time so you can shop and stroll at your leisure.Next, make your way to the Amalfi Coast to eat at your place of choice. Along the way, enjoy panoramic views of the coast and take photos of the stunning scenery.Upon completion of your tour, your driver will bring you back to the Naples port for embarkation.
Salerno Shore Excursion: Private Day Trip to Sorrento, Positano and Amalfi
On this private Salerno shore excursion to the Amalfi Coast, you can spend as little or as much time as you’d like in Sorrento, Positano, Amalfi and Vietri sul Mare – world-famous for their charm, colorful architecture and stunning Mediterranean views.The charm of The villages along the Amalfi Coast lies not only in the towns themselves, but also in their history and their rich legacy of fine churches, villas and monasteries. You’ll travel through these towns on a day trip in a private car, and you can tell your driver how long you wish to stay in each place.SorrentoWith its cliff-top position overlooking the Mediterranean Sea, bustling port, picturesque bays and panoramic views of the Amalfi Coast and surrounding hills, Sorrento has been a favorite resort since Roman times.PositanoPositano sits in a splendid panoramic position on one of the most beautiful stretches of coastline. Its enchanting town center of delightful, pastel-hued houses surrounds the parish church of Santa Maria Assunta. Its laneways are lined with quaint, colorful shops and its numerous beaches are world-famous.AmalfiAmalfi's typically Mediterranean architecture, made up of lanes and characteristic white houses piled one on top of the other, makes it one of Italy's most beloved resort towns.Vietri sul MareMeaning Vietri on the Sea, Vietri sul Mare is a beautiful coastal town that is a must-visit spot for anyone sightseeing the Amalfi coast. Vietri is celebrated for its famous ceramic handcrafts, that have been made in the town since the XV century.Worry-free Shore Excursion:We will ensure your timely return to the Salerno port for this activity. In the rare event your ship has departed, we will arrange for transportation to the next port-of-call. If your ship is delayed and you are unable to attend this activity, your money will be refunded. See our terms and conditions for full details.
Private Day Trip to Pompeii and the Amalfi Coast
The tour can start from Naples, Sorrento, or Salerno. After getting picked up by your private driver, you can choose the order in which you visit the attractions - Pompeii and the Amalfi Coast drive. We do recommend visiting Pompeii in the afternoon, as it is heavily visited in the mornings. Once on the Amalfi drive you can enjoy the pure Mediterranean beauty: steep cliffs, blue sea, and luxurious villas grabbing to the rocks. You'll enjoy breath-taking scenery.During your private tour of the Amalfi Coast, visit charming villages. Time permitting, you can stop in Sorrento, Positano, Amalfi, and Ravello, but it's recommend to choose 2 towns to avoid having to rush at the end of the tour. Sorrento is famous for its 'limoncello' production. Limoncello is an alcoholic lemon drink you can taste almost anywhere in town. Your driver will drop you off in the city center called Piazza Tasso. Don't miss the overview of the Bay of Naples from the Garden of St. Francis with the nearby charming Cloister of St.Francis.The first village you'll reach on the Amalfi coast is Positano, with its white-washed houses and fancy art and ceramic galleries. If you like, you can leave the vehicle and explore the village. Amalfi is the historical town on the Amalfi Coast, attracting people from all over the world with its glorious past. Visit the cathedral – where the relics of St. Andrew are kept – or you can try to get away from the crowds to explore the maze of little white painted walkways. Finally you can visit Ravello (350 meters above sea level), certainly the most elegant and least crowded place on the coast. It's strongly recommended to see the astounding views from Villa Cimbrone.A lunch break taken during the day (own expense) will depend on your preferences. Choose from a light snack to a nice seafood meal in one of the many excellent restaurants with sea views along the itinerary.The drive to Pompeii offers great scenery, including views of Mt. Vesuvius and the ocean. The archaeological site of Pompeii extends 150 acres. To make the best of your day trip to Pompeii, we strongly recommend the optional guided services. A private guided walking tour shall be adapted on the desires and on the walking attitude of the participants. The aim of our optional guided tour is visiting an example for each type of building. You will definitely visit the forum, the theaters, a private house, a tavern or store, and a bath house.During any of the drives, your driver will stop to give you a chance to take pictures.
Salerno and Paestum Day Tour from Sorrento
Paestum is one of the most important and best preserved archaeological sites in Italy.It is still possible to admire the Greek ruins, architecture and monuments such us the imposing Temple of Poseidon and the Basilica. The city hosts a beautiful and interesting museum which houses the famous “Tomb of the Dive”, a magnificent example of the Greek art representing a funeral banquet. In the second part of the tour we will vist the city of Salerno, the historical centre and the beautiful Cathedral.
Amalfi Coast Tour from Rome with Cruise and Limoncello Tasting
Meet your guide in early morning at the Roma Termini railway station and head out to enjoy the very best of the Amalfi Coast without having to worry about the logistics. From the winding streets of quaint, cliffside towns, to sparkling blue waters and picturesque hilltop farms you’ll see, touch, taste, and experience this incredible region like never before. The day starts in Rome where you’ll catch a high speed train to Naples with an intimate group of no more than 15 fellow travelers and an expert tour leader. From there you’ll hop on a private, air-conditioned bus that will wind its way up into the narrow roads of the Amalfi Coast. Your first stop is Positano, a small fishing town that has long been the holiday destination of choice for VIPs, from the Romantic poets of the 19th century to today’s Hollywood stars. After an orientation Walk with your guide through Positano you’ll have two hours of free time in which you can browse the boutiques filled with world-famous beachwear, have leather sandals made to fit your feet and/or enjoy a relaxing lunch of local delicacies at a seaside cafe. Don’t forget to bring your swimsuit too, there’s nothing nicer on a summer’s day than a dip in the sea. Next you’ll board a boat for a 30-minute ride down the coast to Amalfi town. Along the way you’ll enjoy spectacular views of the dramatic coastline as it rises out of the sea in soaring cliffs. At Amalfi you’ll head up one of those cliffs to a lovely lemon orchard where you’ll enjoy a tasting of one of the region’s most beloved products, the sweet, tangy liqueur called limoncello. The farm is perched above the town and offers stunning views out to sea. After the tasting you’ll have an hour to explore the town and, if you enjoyed your tasting, buy some limoncello. To end the day you’ll hop back on the boat for a 40-minute cruise to Salerno where you’ll catch the train back to Rome.