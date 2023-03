The most 'local' beach on Capri, Spiaggia di Faro is by the lighthouse and away-from-the-action, and known for its wonderful sunsets. There are a couple of private beach clubs, plus a public area with a cafe. The beach, as with most in Capri, is mainly made up of rocks – not that this dampens its popularity. Catch a Faro-bound bus from Anacapri to get there.