Rising above Punta Carena, Capri’s rugged southwesterly point, is the faro, Italy’s second-tallest and most powerful lighthouse. The rocks nearby are a great place to swim in summer, with lots to dive (safely) from and clear turquoise water. To take the plunge, hop on the bus that runs from the centre of Anacapri every 20 minutes to the faro in summer (if you're a real chill seeker, it runs every 40 minutes in winter).