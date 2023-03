This panoramic platform, reached via a 30-minute walk along a paved path from Anacapri, has spectacular sea views. From Piazza Vittoria, take Via Caposcuro and carry on straight along its continuation, Via Migliera. Along the way you’ll pass orchards, vineyards and small patches of woodland.

Once at the belvedere you can return to Anacapri via the Torre di Materita or, if you’ve still got the legs, continue up Monte Solaro – but note that this tough walk is graded medium–difficult.