Some 3km north of Pompeii, the archaeological site of Boscoreale consists of a rustic country villa dating back to the 1st century BC, and a fascinating antiquarium showcasing artefacts from Pompeii, Herculaneum and the surrounding region. Among the more unusual items on display are shreds of Roman fabric, eggshells from Pompeii, and a carbonised loaf of bread. The ancient villa itself is currently inaccessible, though clearly visible from the grounds.

To reach the site by public transport, take the Circumvesuviana train to Villa Regina–Antiquarium station. From the station, it's an easy 700m walk to the ruins – head north along Via Settetermini, then turn left into Viale Villa Regina. The route is signposted.