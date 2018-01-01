Pompeii, Amalfi Coast, Positano Small Group Tour from Rome

We pick you up in central Rome in an air-conditioned mini-bus, the most comfortable way to navigate the jaw-dropping cliff drive that awaits us. When we arrive in Pompeii, we’ll skip the lines and be met by one of our expert, English-speaking guides who have dedicated their lives to studying Pompeii. As they walk you through the shops, temples, public baths, and houses that made up the thriving city, they’ll recount the fascinating stories of life in the ancient city; and how it was decimated by the eruption of Mt. Vesuvius. The tour will also visit the famous plaster death casts of unfortunate people caught in the eruption and, if appropriate for the group, an ancient brothel. After Pompeii, it’s back into the bus for one of the most unforgettable drives of your life down the hairpin turns and panoramic vistas of the Amalfi coast. It won’t take long for you to see why this is considered Italy’s most scenic drive (although certainly not the easiest to navigate - you’ll be glad you have a driver!). Along the way your guide will enrich the journey with some background on the area’s history and culture, teaching you what life is like at the foot of the world’s most dangerous volcano. After your guide gives you background on the history and culture of the area, you’ll arrive in the lovely Positano.Following in the footsteps of literary greats like Shelley, Goethe and Steinbeck, you’ll be free to explore this little town on foot, sampling its incredible seafood, browsing the fashionable boutiques, or ordering bespoke, handmade sandals. Trying to see the sights of the Amalfi Coast on your own is a notorious hassle with lines, traffic, and all those hair-pin turns. This tour takes out the stress and distills it into an unforgettable day trip of culture, history, and archaeology. In a group or 15 people or fewer, you will have intimate access to your expert tour guide who will not only ensure that you get where you want to go, but also make the coast come alive with the stories of its past.Sites Visited: Pompeii Death Castel Examples of Pompeii homes, businesses, shops, and baths A Pompeii brothel (if appropriate for the group) Amalfi Coast Drive Positano Town