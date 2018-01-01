Welcome to Amalfi
Despite this, the town exudes a sense of history and culture, most notably in its breathtaking cathedral and fascinating paper museum. And while the permanent population is a fairly modest 5000 or so these days, the numbers swell significantly during summer.
Just around the headland, neighbouring Atrani is a picturesque tangle of whitewashed alleys and arches centred on a lively, lived-in piazza and popular beach; don’t miss it.
Pompeii and Amalfi Coast Semi-Private Day Trip from Rome
Leave your Rome hotel in the early morning, and head to the Campania region in the south of Italy. Your journey lasts around three hours, but your minivan is comfortable and air conditioned, and your driver-guide will explain the day’s itinerary on the way.First stop is the picture-perfect town of Amalfi, on the luscious Amalfi Coast. Once a major naval power, the town is now known for its stunning coastal scenery; it clings to a jagged rock face looking down over the turquoise Tyrrhenian Sea. Enjoy free time here to stretch your legs on a walk around, admiring the town’s typically Mediterranean architecture, where houses seem to be built on top of each other as they straddle the hillside! Rest in one of the cafés and sample a shot of limoncello (own expense), or perhaps check out the Cloister of Paradise (Chiostro del Paradiso) -- an intriguing Arabian-style hamlet. Continue by minivan to the neighboring village of Positano, passing along a stunning coastal road with stops peppered in for photo stops. Enjoy free time for lunch in the village (own expense), and to explore. Gaze in admiration at the white- and pastel-colored houses that smatter the hillside, and perhaps take a stroll along its perfectly groomed beaches.Meet your driver-guide at the pre-arranged time, and then head inland toward the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Pompeii -- the world-famous ancient village that lay buried under layers of volcanic ash for centuries. Explore the area with your guide on a 2-hour walking tour, documenting the site’s history from AD 79 when Mount Vesuvius erupted, to the early 18th century when it was ‘discovered.’ Hear history come to life with tales of ancient Romans who once lived here.From Pompeii, return north to Rome by minivan. Your tour then finishes back at your hotel in the late evening.
Capri Day Trip from Rome
Start your day with a pickup from your central Rome hotel or alternatively, start your tour at a meeting point in town, near Rome Termini Station. Travel south, and as you gaze out at the pretty landscape of Castelli Romani look out for Abbey of Montecassino -- a spectacular Benedictine monastery perched atop of a hill.After a journey of roughly three hours, arrive in the southern Italian region of Campania and head straight to its capital, Naples. At the port, hop off your coach and board your catamaran or hydrofoil boat for your 45-minute crossing to the island of Capri – the jewel of the Amalfi region’s islands.On arrival at Capri’s Marina Grande harbor, hop aboard a rowing boat and relax as your guide rows you around the island to see the intriguing Blue Grotto (entry own expense). The cave is said to have sunk further into the sea since prehistoric times -- blocking out most natural light. Rays entering from an underwater cavity combine with the trickle of light from the caves’ only entranceway, giving the water its magical vivid-blue effect.Return to Marina Grande and travel by coach to the unassuming little village of Anacapri, perched high on the hills overlooking Capri town. Enjoy free time for lunch in a traditional trattoria here, and soak up incredible views of the sun-baked Bay of Naples just across the water. Head back down the hill and explore Capri Town at leisure, perhaps visiting the elegant Piazetta (Piazza Umberto) or browsing the shops for keepsakes of Capri to take home. Meet your guide at the pre-arranged time, board your boat and return to your coach at Naples Port.As you head out of the city, your guide will point out some of Naples’ star attractions like medieval Castel Nuovo, Certona di San Martino – a sprawling monastery complex – and the Royal Palace of Naples (Palazzo Reale). Relax on the journey north back to Rome, and finish your tour near Termini Station. Alternatively, make use of a drop-off at Via Veneto, Piazza Barberini, Piazza Venezia or Piazza della Repubblica; simply let your guide know on the day.Note: In extreme cases of bad weather, boats to Capri will be cancelled. When this happens, you will spend the day exploring Naples and the UNESCO-listed ancient ruins of Pompeii with your guide. No refund will be due.
Pompeii, Amalfi Coast, Positano Small Group Tour from Rome
We pick you up in central Rome in an air-conditioned mini-bus, the most comfortable way to navigate the jaw-dropping cliff drive that awaits us. When we arrive in Pompeii, we’ll skip the lines and be met by one of our expert, English-speaking guides who have dedicated their lives to studying Pompeii. As they walk you through the shops, temples, public baths, and houses that made up the thriving city, they’ll recount the fascinating stories of life in the ancient city; and how it was decimated by the eruption of Mt. Vesuvius. The tour will also visit the famous plaster death casts of unfortunate people caught in the eruption and, if appropriate for the group, an ancient brothel. After Pompeii, it’s back into the bus for one of the most unforgettable drives of your life down the hairpin turns and panoramic vistas of the Amalfi coast. It won’t take long for you to see why this is considered Italy’s most scenic drive (although certainly not the easiest to navigate - you’ll be glad you have a driver!). Along the way your guide will enrich the journey with some background on the area’s history and culture, teaching you what life is like at the foot of the world’s most dangerous volcano. After your guide gives you background on the history and culture of the area, you’ll arrive in the lovely Positano.Following in the footsteps of literary greats like Shelley, Goethe and Steinbeck, you’ll be free to explore this little town on foot, sampling its incredible seafood, browsing the fashionable boutiques, or ordering bespoke, handmade sandals. Trying to see the sights of the Amalfi Coast on your own is a notorious hassle with lines, traffic, and all those hair-pin turns. This tour takes out the stress and distills it into an unforgettable day trip of culture, history, and archaeology. In a group or 15 people or fewer, you will have intimate access to your expert tour guide who will not only ensure that you get where you want to go, but also make the coast come alive with the stories of its past.Sites Visited: Pompeii Death Castel Examples of Pompeii homes, businesses, shops, and baths A Pompeii brothel (if appropriate for the group) Amalfi Coast Drive Positano Town
Amalfi Coast Day Trip from Sorrento
Meet your expert guide and air-conditioned coach outside your centrally located Sorrento hotel, or at a nearby prearranged location if the coach is unable to access the front of your hotel.With over 40 miles (64km) of breathtaking vistas of the turquoise Mediterranean Sea from one side of the coach and endless lemon groves and pastel villas from the other, sit back and relax as you travel smoothly along the coastal roads.Marvel as you approach Positano, the first stop of your tour. Built up against the mountainside and stretching down to sea level, the village’s buildings slip toward the rocky coastline, almost cascading into the sea like a waterfall. Enjoy the postcard-perfect views and spend a few minutes taking photos before returning to the coach.Next, arrive in Amalfi and enjoy some free time to soak up the sights at your leisure. Visit the magnificent 9th-century Amalfi Cathedral that stands dominant in the main square, or wander through the winding streets to browse the many shops that line them. Alternatively, enjoy an optional boat ride (own expense) from the port to Conca dei Marini, Maiori and Minori.Your final stop of the tour is in the town of Ravello. Enjoy unparalleled views of the coastline, with views of Minori and Maiori, from this charming little town. Enjoy a visit to Villa Rufolo, a 13th-century villa with beautiful cascading gardens and exquisite views.Your tour then concludes back at your Sorrento hotel in the afternoon.
Capri Cruise from Amalfi, Praiano, or Positano
Head to the Positano, Praiano or Amalfi port in the morning, and board your 33-foot (10-meter) boat. Then sit back, relax and enjoy a drink as your expert captain navigates your boat away from the Amalfi Coast.When the picturesque seaside villages that dot this famous stretch of coastline slip from your view, stare out to sea and admire the private islands and natural reserve of Li Galli in the sea around you. Cross the southern end of the Bay of Naples toward Capri, and circumnavigate the chic little island, enjoying several stops along the way.Use the stops to swim and snorkel in various coves and lagoons, snap photos of the famous Faraglioni rock formations and learn a bit about the island from your captain. Look out for Casa Malaparte, the Punta Carena lighthouse and Marina Piccola, a docking spot for luxury yachts. Stop to visit the popular Blue Grotto, once the private bathhouse of Roman Emperor Tiberius, if you wish. The entrance fee is at your own expense, but the incredible colors of the lagoon make the expense worthwhile. Disembark at the main port of Capri and enjoy roughly four hours of free time to explore the island independently. Listen to recommendations and directions from your captain for local sights, activities and restaurants. Perhaps stroll through the gardens of Villa San Michele, visit the terraced Gardens of Augustus, ride the chairlift up to Mt Solaro or explore the area of Anacapri — it's up to you. All entrance fees, activities and food on the island are at your own expense.After your time on Capri, reboard your boat and make your return journey back to the Amalfi Coast. Pass the marine park of Punta Campanella and stop to swim and snorkel again in a pretty bay in the area of Nerano. Finally, arrive back in Positano, Praiano or Amalfi in the early evening.
Full-Day Amalfi Coast Experience from Sorrento
Following a morning pickup at your Sorrento hotel, hop aboard your comfortable coach and head out to the Amalfi Coast. Along the way, stop to capture the beautiful landscapes on camera and admire sweeping views over the pretty coastline. On arrival in Positano — your first stop of the day — enjoy an hour’s free time to explore the little town at your leisure. Discover colorful buildings cascading down to the sea, browse the traditional boutiques, take a stroll along the beach or perhaps visit the church of Santa Maria Assunta. Then, head onward through the beautiful villages of Praiano, Furore and Conca dei Marini to Amalfi. During your 2-hour stop, admire the traditional Mediterranean architecture you find and soak up the atmosphere in one of Italy's most famous coastal resort towns. Continue on to Ravello, where unparalleled views over the shoreline to Minori and Maiori await. During your 1-hour visit, explore at your own pace and take in top local attractions such as Villa Rufolo — a 13th-century villa with beautiful cascading gardens and exquisite views.Afterward, concludes your tour back at your hotel in Sorrento in the afternoon.