Cosenza Half-Day Private Walking Tour

- Meet the Guide at Piazza dei Bruzi, at the entrance of the Townhall (Municipio).- From Martyrs Bridge you will reach Corso Telesio, the heart of Cosenza. - Bernardino Telesio's statue stands in Piazza XV Marrzo to commemorate the revolts in 1844. - The Cathedral built in the 11th century, unfortunately the huge earthquake of 9th June 1184 destroyed the original church completely. The new building was consecrated in the presence the Holy Roman Emperor Frederick II. - In the Chapel of Madonna del Pilerio you can see the Holy Virgin with a spot on her face as a sign of the historical event of the plague of 1576 - The Swabian Castle, built by the Saracens on the ruins of ancient Rocca Brutia around 1000. Frederick II added the octagonal tower. - Palazzo Arnone where the courthouse and prison were located. It now houses the National Picture Gallery of Pinacoteca - You won’t miss the he outdoor MAB Museum.