Like Jerusalem, every Christian denomination – Lutheran, Syriac, Catholic, Orthodox – is present here and the city positively hums with activity, its winding streets congested with traffic and its main square filled with snap-happy pilgrims scrambling to keep up with their guides.
But there is plenty to see and do for even for the nonreligious. There’s a lively Old City and bazaar and numerous sites around town, including the epic Mar Saba Monastery. Many tourists also come for the street art – particularly several stencils by British street artist Banksy – that have turned the Israeli Separation Wall that now divides Bethlehem from Jerusalem into a vast canvas.
Private Day Tour: St. George's Monastery, Wadi Qelt, Mar Saba, and Bethlehem
Greet your private guide-cum-driver at 8am your Bethlehem hotel or the Bethlehem side of Checkpoint 300 if coming from Jerusalem: Checkpoint 300 is about 30 minutes from Damascus Gate by bus. Women should dress modestly and bring a scarf to ensure admission to St. George's Monastery. Relax in air-conditioned comfort as you drive for around 45 minutes to St. George's Monastery in Wadi Qelt. Along the way, you'll pass by various religious sites: St. Theodosius' Monastery, where some believe the wise men hid from Herod the Great after they visited the baby Jesus in Bethlehem, and al-Eizariya, which many believe to be Lazarus' Bethany village. Stroll a short way down Kidron Valley to reach the monastery, which dates back to the fourth century, when monks first settled in the desert. They believed the site was where the Prophet Elijah was fed by ravens. Explore the complex with your guide, before driving a few minutes towards Bethlehem to Mar Saba. The largest monastery in the Jerusalem Wilderness, Mar Saba Monastery dates back to the fifth century AD, and perches amid the southern cliffs of the Kidron Creek. Founded by Saint Sabas (Mar Saba in Arabic), it's been extensively expanded and fortified over the years. Please note: women are not allowed to enter the monastery. Everyone will enjoy a panoramic view of the site, but only men will be allowed to go inside and tour the monastery. Your next stop is Beit Sahour, considered the city of the shepherds. Visit the Shepherd's Field, where the angel appeared to the shepherds and told them about Jesus' birth, then drive to a local restaurant for a classic falafel lunch. From here it's not far to Bethlehem proper, where you'll start at the famous Church of the Nativity, a UNESCO World Heritage Site that's built on the spot where many believe Jesus was born: it's the world's oldest church in regular daily use. You'll also visit the Cave of St. Jerome, below the church, where many believe he translated the bible. Finally, you'll visit the Church of St. Catherine and the Milk Grotto shrine, and see Banksy's graffiti pieces, before you drive back either to Checkpoint 300 or your Bethlehem hotel, where your tour will finish at 4pm.
Small Group Bethlehem Old Quarter Walking Tour
Start your tour with a brief introduction to Bethlehem by your English-speaking, Palestinian guide. Head out to Hrezat Quarter to follow Star Street to the Manger Square. Learn how this street, known as the Pilgrimage Route from the Church of Nativity to Manger Square, received its distinction as a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2012. See the urbanization process and other changes in Bethlehem under the Palestinian Authority. Listen to stories of Christmas celebrations and about the many visitors to Bethlehem. Discover the charm of the seven historic quarters, with its houses and courtyards named by families in honor of those who have passed. See the traditional architecture of Kawawseh and Najajreh. Visit the vegetable market. Stroll through the shopping area. Hear about the Civil Society and their contributions to state buildings and change. Return to the original departure point at the end of the tour.
Bethlehem Walking Tour
Walk towards the Catholic Action Circle and start the day walking through the Old City of Bethlehem and its quarters known as 'Star Street'. You will visit Bethlehem Icon Center which is located in Hosh Abu Jarour, one of the old Hoshies of Bethlehem. Then you will stop at the old entrance of Bethlehem City and visit another type of Hosh called the Syrian Quarter. Later on, you will visit Al Badd Museum for Olive Oil Production also called 'Badd Jackaman'. It is situated in the Old City of Bethlehem. The building which houses the museum dates back as far as the 19th century. It houses many ethnographic and archaeological artifacts featuring the entire process of oil production. Furthermore, the exhibit also shows the many uses for oil such as lamps, medicine, food, soap and even cosmetics. Afterwards, you will continue to Manger Square where you will stop to have coffee before entering the Nativity Church. The Nativity Church was built by Justinian in 530 AD, and you will enter the Byzantine basilica through the main entrance, also known as 'The Door of Humility' and see the original floor of the first church of Constantine from 326 AD. You will take the steps to get down to the grotto, the spot where Jesus was born from Virgin Mary. Then you will continue to Saint Catherine Church and visit Saint Jerome’s Caves to see the place where he translated the bible in the fifth century.You will have a nice lunch break at Afteem Restaurant of Falafel, Hummus and typical Salad.After lunch, you will walk to the Church of Milk Grotto. It is believed that while Virgin Mary was feeding baby Jesus, a drop of milk hit the ground and turned all of the stones white. You will then take a taxi to Beit Sahour. This is a historic town, whose name means 'Place of the Night Watch', in reference to the Shepherds who keep watch over their flock by night. In the past, the Canaanites inhabited its numerous caves, and today it is the home of many churches and convents. Churches now mark the sites of Shepherds Field, the Field of Ruth, and the Well of the Lady. After the tour, you will be drive back to Bethlehem-Jerusalem check-point for departure.
Half Day Private Tour in Bethlehem: Visit the birthplace of Jesus and Shepherd's Field
Meet at 300 checkpoint and drive through the old city of Bethlehem through the old entrance of the city towards Manger Square and the Nativity Church. Visit the Nativity Church that was built by Justinian in 530 AD, and you will enter the Byzantine basilica through the main entrance, also known as 'The Door of Humility' and see the original floor of the first church of Constantine from 326 AD. You will take the steps to get down to the grotto, the spot where Jesus was born from Virgin Mary. Then you will continue to Saint Catherine Church and visit Saint Jerome’s Caves to see the place where he translated the bible in the fifth century.Walk to the Church of Milk Grotto. It is believed that while Virgin Mary was feeding baby Jesus, a drop of milk hit the ground and turned all of the stones white. You will then take a taxi to Beit Sahour. This is a historic town, whose name means 'Place of the Night Watch', in reference to the Shepherds who keep watch over their flock by night. In the past, the Canaanites inhabited its numerous caves, and today it is the home of many churches and convents. Churches now mark the sites of Shepherds Field, the Field of Ruth, and the Well of the Lady. After the tour, you will be drive back to 300 checkpoint for departure.
Discover Bethlehem
You will meet your guide at the Jerusalem bus station in Bethlehem, which is the last stop on bus 231 coming from Damascus Gate in Jerusalem to Bethlehem. After meeting your guide, he will drive you to the entrance of the Old City of Bethlehem where you will walk down Star Street towards the Nativity Church. Inside the church you will visit the Nativity Cave, St. Catherine Church and St. Jerome Cave. After the Nativity Church, you will have an opportunity to view the magnificent panorama view of city of Bethlehem from the top of one of the old houses which is now an olive wood factory. Here you can watch locals craft souvenirs from native olive trees. Then your guide will walk you to the Milk Grotto to visit the cave where tradition holds that Mary fed Jesus on their way to Egypt. Next you will enjoy a traditional humus and falafel lunch at Afteem Restaurant.After lunch, your guide will drive you to the Shepherd’s Field where the angels appeared to the shepherds to witness Jesus’ birth. Continuing from the Shepherd’s Field you will drive into the Jerusalem wilderness to enjoy the view and visit St. Saba Monastery (Mar Saba).Then back in Bethlehem you will walk along the separation wall and see the graffiti created by people from all over the world. You will witness how the wall affects the lives of the locals and visit The Walled Off Hotel Museum to learn about the occupation. Then you will have the opportunity to visit Aida Refugee Camp and hear from the residents about their experiences of being born and growing up as refugees in their own country. You will end the day with coffee and a visit to The Bethlehem Cultural Museum that holds pieces of history from the last 2000 years.
Battir to Bethlehem Hiking Tour
The tour begins in Bethlehem. Meet a local guide and take public transportation to the village of Battir (15-minute drive, transfer fee included). Battir is a beautiful, small village with historic valleys containing a lot of human heritage going back as far as 4,000 years. Nowadays, the Palestinian inhabitants of the village are living in anxiety of losing their beloved land. The expansion of the wall and illegal settlements is endangering the place. However, the inhabitants are working hard to keep their village and are organizing a variety of unique projects. Battir also won a UNESCO prize for its cultural landscape.During this tour, visit Battir Spring, a source of fresh drinking water, and the Roman Pools. Lean about the water system in the village and get a view of the historic railway line connecting Jerusalem to Jafa, located below Battir village. The railway is on the Israeli side of the Green Line. Start the hike in Makhrour Valley, which will take about two hours. Along the way, see different types of trees and plants as well as Byzantine/Roman tombs carved into the rocks of Wadi Makhrour and an Ottoman oven for preparing stone for building in Battir.At the end of the hike, end up in a local restaurant called Hosh Jasmine for a free beer. After the beer, walk to the city centre where the tour will end with a transfer back to the start of the hike.