Welcome to Caesarea
Despite efforts by various conquerors to keep the port in service, time and warfare eventually had their way. By the 14th century most of Caesarea had disappeared under the shifting dunes. Archaeological excavations have revealed impressive Roman sites (rivalled, in Israel, only by Beit She'an). Shut your eyes and imagine chariots careening round the amphitheatre and murmured prayers in shadowy shrines to Mithras; then open them to see a slew of waterside cafes and restaurants where you can dine until late.
Caeserea, Rosh Hanikra and Acre Day Trip from Tel Aviv
Head off first to Caesarea, the beautiful fishing port which was transformed into a Roman Capital capital by King Herod. Your visit includes a walking tour of the many archeological ruins, excavations and majestic Roman theater of the city that was named for Augustus Caesar, and is best explored on foot.Continue to Haifa, Israel’s third city which is set on and around the magnificent Mt. Carmen. The most striking landmark here is the immaculate Baha'i Gardens, created as a tranquil memorial to the founders of the Baha’i faith.From here you will travel up towards the Lebanon border to the rock formations of Rosh Hanikra, where impressive white cliffs meet the Mediterranean Sea. The action of the sea on the soft rocks has created a rich labyrinth of caves and limestone grottos, which you will have the chance to stroll around and explore. The Rosh Hanikra grottos are part of the Achziv Natural Reserve, and you may be lucky enough to catch sight of loggerhead turtle and bats – two examples of the native wildlife in this place of natural wonders.Your day trip from Tel Aviv concludes with a visit to the city of Acre. The city is often referred to as Akko, which means ‘until here’, illustrating the fact that it was historically the furthest point of in the Israeli Kingdom. Here you will visit the Crusader underground city and crypt, a complex world of underground tunnels and halls which were used by the Knights of St John as their headquarters. Before heading back to Tel Aviv, you will walk back through the Old City Market, where can pick up a souvenir of your day of discovery.
Caeserea and Rosh Hanikra Day Trip from Jerusalem
Caesarea, Haifa, Rosh Hanikra, and Acre Tour with UNESCO Sites
Get picked up in the morning from your hotel in Herzliya, Netanya, Tel Aviv, Ramat Gan, or Jerusalem by a guide in a comfortable, air-conditioned vehicle and head first for Caesarea along the coastal highway.Caesarea is a city where the past and the future come together. While new Caesarea is graced with magnificent modern homes, ancient Caesarea offers tourists the ruins of unique, impressive buildings. A tour of the national park is like walking through a story, and wandering between the ancient buildings one can both sense how people lived here thousands of years ago and enjoy modern, contemporary experiences, such as the enthralling musical performances held in the beautiful Roman theater.Proceed to Haifa, the pearl of this tour. The third-largest city in Israel and one of its prettiest, Haifa has a lot to offer visitors. It has Israel’s largest port, a particularly active beach, and is the home of the World Center of the Baha'i Faith. The Baha'i originated in the Bab sect which separated from Iran’s Shi’ite Islam in 1844. The Baha'i World Center, an expansive and well-designed complex on the slope of the Carmel, is famous for its magnificent gardens. It includes the exquisitely-landscaped 'Hanging Gardens' which run about a kilometer along the Louis Promenade until Ha-Gefen Street. At the center is the impressive, gold-domed Shrine of the Bab, the burial place of the Bab, the founder of the faith. One can enjoy some enchanting spots while strolling through the beautiful gardens by day, but with the special lighting, an evening visit provides equal pleasure and a peaceful, romantic atmosphere.Finally, visit Acre, known also as Akko. Acre’s walls, fortresses, castles, churches, mosques, synagogues, and other structures tell the story of the many rulers that governed, fought for, built, and adorned the city. Visiting Acre is an emotional journey to a glorious past and a one-of-a-kind experience. It can be an exciting visit to an ancient city with a young soul – a city declared by UNESCO as a World Heritage Site.Continue to Rosh Hanikra. As you walk through the artificial tunnels and view caverns carved out by the pounding waves of the Mediterranean, you’ll enjoy the myriad shades of the water and the dramatic play of light and shadow it casts. The strange sounds the waves make as they rush in and out of the caves make it easy to believe the old legend that a pair of star-crossed lovers used to meet here, and the voice of the would-be bride can still be heard.At the conclusion of the Akko visit, you'll be returned to your original pickup point.
Private Tour: Sea of Galilee Day Tour from Jerusalem Tel Aviv or Haifa
Tour departure from client hotel in Jerusalem.Travel along the Mediterranean coastal plain to our first stop at Caesarea ,the ancient port city of King Herod where we can visit the archaeological ruins including the port and theater as well as view the Roman period aqueduct.There is then an option to travel to Mount Carmel to view the Bahai Gardens from the upper level of Haifa before continuing into the Galilee of Nazareth and or Tsipori / Sepphoris and traveling across the country to the Horns of Hattin before descending to the Sea of Galilee shoreline at Migdal.Alternately from Caesarea we can cross the country directly by following the 'Great Highway of Civilization' which leads to the road intersection at Megiddo, at the entrance to the Jezreel Valley and visit the ancient city / historic site of Armageddon fame. We will then continue across the Jezreel Valley towards the Harod region, visit Bet Alpha Synagogue or continue on to the ancient city of Bet Shean, in the Jordan Valley. We can visit the Crusader fortress of Belvoir with wonderful views of the Golan Heights and of Jordan before arriving to tour at the Sea of Galilee with all its fascinating and long history of cultures and traditions.At the end of a long but satisfying day we will return to Tel Aviv or Jerusalem.
Full day coach excursion - Pearls of the Western Galilee from Tel Aviv
Meet your guide at your Tel-Aviv accommodations before departing through the coastal road to Caesarea, the ancient Roman capital. Enjoy a walking tour of the site as you explore the ancient ruins and archaeological excavations including the aqueduct, the palace and other fascinating findings. Afterwards, head to the city of Haifa, where you will stop for a panoramic view of the marvelous terraced Bahai gardens, the port, and the bay. Proceed along the coastal road to Acre for a visit the of underground Crusader city and crypt. Explore the narrow alleyways of the old city bazaar, port, and the mosque. Continue to Rosh Hanikra; descend by cable car into the underwater grottoes and admire the spectacular natural formation. Return to your point of departure at the end of your tour.
6-Day Tour of Christian Israel
Day 1: Jerusalem Start the tour with an amazing view of Jerusalem and the Old City. Enter the Old City and the Jewish Quarter, then arrive to the Western Wall. Walk on the Via Dolorosa, following the path of the Stations of the Cross. Tour the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, where it's believed that the crucifixion took place and Jesus was buried. Walk through the Old City and see the market, then visit the Holocaust Museum.Day 2: Bethlehem and Jericho Drive towards the Dead Sea, passing the Inn of the Good Samaritan. Stop in Jericho, the oldest inhabited city in the world. View the Mount of Temptation, then continue to Bethlehem to see where Jesus is believed to have been born. Cross Manger Square to arrive at the Church of Nativity, and tour the church that is dedicated to St. Catherine. While departing the city, pass the Shepherds' Fields and the Milk Grotto. Day 3: JerusalemWalk in the footsteps of Jesus to the Church of the Ascension. Nearby, see a Crusader grotto and cloister called the Pater Noster, where Jesus is believed to have preached. Stop at Dominus Flevit and continue to the Garden of Gethsemane, which holds the Church of all Nations. Enter the Old City by crossing the Kidron Valley to the Lions Gate. Tour the Church of St. Anne and visit the pools of Bethesda. Walk to the convent of the Sisters of Zion, and see the water cistern that remains from Jerusalem's second temple. Day 4: Dead Sea and Masada Bring a bathing suit and a towel for the drive to the Dead Sea through the Judean Desert. Pass the Inn of the Good Samaritan, then arrive at Masada, ascending by cable car for a tour of the Roman bath house, the two palaces, an ancient synagogue, and much more. Drive to the Dead Sea for a soothing swim in the warm salty water. Day 5: Nazareth and the Sea of Galilee Drive North, view Megiddo, stop at the Mount of Precipitation, then arrive in Nazareth. Tour the Church of Annunciation and the Church of St. Joseph. Leaving Nazareth, pass Cana and continue to the Sea of Galilee. Visit Capernaum at the bottom of the Mount of Beatitudes. Arrive at the Benedictine Church where the miracle of the loaves and the fishes is believed to have taken place. The Sea of Galilee is the next stop, with a chance for a baptismal ceremony in the Jordan River. As you return to Tel Aviv, pass Mount Tabor. Day 6: Caesarea, Acre, and Haifa Tour the Roman theater in Caesarea that is still used today for cultural events and concerts. Next, visit a Roman temple and drive to Haifa to see the Baha'i gardens and shrine. Continue to Rosh Hanikram, where you'll travel by cable car into the grottos. Arrive in Acre for a tour of the largest crusader city in all of Israel, then see the Turkish prison and gallows.