6-Day Tour of Christian Israel

Day 1: Jerusalem Start the tour with an amazing view of Jerusalem and the Old City. Enter the Old City and the Jewish Quarter, then arrive to the Western Wall. Walk on the Via Dolorosa, following the path of the Stations of the Cross. Tour the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, where it's believed that the crucifixion took place and Jesus was buried. Walk through the Old City and see the market, then visit the Holocaust Museum.Day 2: Bethlehem and Jericho Drive towards the Dead Sea, passing the Inn of the Good Samaritan. Stop in Jericho, the oldest inhabited city in the world. View the Mount of Temptation, then continue to Bethlehem to see where Jesus is believed to have been born. Cross Manger Square to arrive at the Church of Nativity, and tour the church that is dedicated to St. Catherine. While departing the city, pass the Shepherds' Fields and the Milk Grotto. Day 3: JerusalemWalk in the footsteps of Jesus to the Church of the Ascension. Nearby, see a Crusader grotto and cloister called the Pater Noster, where Jesus is believed to have preached. Stop at Dominus Flevit and continue to the Garden of Gethsemane, which holds the Church of all Nations. Enter the Old City by crossing the Kidron Valley to the Lions Gate. Tour the Church of St. Anne and visit the pools of Bethesda. Walk to the convent of the Sisters of Zion, and see the water cistern that remains from Jerusalem's second temple. Day 4: Dead Sea and Masada Bring a bathing suit and a towel for the drive to the Dead Sea through the Judean Desert. Pass the Inn of the Good Samaritan, then arrive at Masada, ascending by cable car for a tour of the Roman bath house, the two palaces, an ancient synagogue, and much more. Drive to the Dead Sea for a soothing swim in the warm salty water. Day 5: Nazareth and the Sea of Galilee Drive North, view Megiddo, stop at the Mount of Precipitation, then arrive in Nazareth. Tour the Church of Annunciation and the Church of St. Joseph. Leaving Nazareth, pass Cana and continue to the Sea of Galilee. Visit Capernaum at the bottom of the Mount of Beatitudes. Arrive at the Benedictine Church where the miracle of the loaves and the fishes is believed to have taken place. The Sea of Galilee is the next stop, with a chance for a baptismal ceremony in the Jordan River. As you return to Tel Aviv, pass Mount Tabor. Day 6: Caesarea, Acre, and Haifa Tour the Roman theater in Caesarea that is still used today for cultural events and concerts. Next, visit a Roman temple and drive to Haifa to see the Baha'i gardens and shrine. Continue to Rosh Hanikram, where you'll travel by cable car into the grottos. Arrive in Acre for a tour of the largest crusader city in all of Israel, then see the Turkish prison and gallows.