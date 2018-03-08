Welcome to Dead Sea
4-Day Christian Israel Tour from Tel Aviv
Day 1: Tel Aviv - JerusalemAfter Tel Aviv hotel pickup, travel to Jerusalem and enjoy views of the Old City and Temple Mount. Enter the Old City on foot through the Zion Gate and walk through the Armenian Quarter to the Byzantine Cardo. Continue through the Jewish Quarter to view the Western Wall (Wailing Wall) before joining the pilgrims who follow the Stations of the Cross to the Church of the Holy Sepulchre. Finally, delve into the Old City markets, and drive to modern Jerusalem to visit Yad Vashem, the Holocaust Museum.Overnight: 3-, 4- or 5-star hotel in Jerusalem (depending on option selected)Day 2 Jerusalem – Jericho – Bethlehem – JerusalemAfter breakfast, pass the Inn of the Good Samaritan on route to Jericho, one of the world's oldest cities. Here, view Mt. Temptation, where Jesus fasted for 40 days and nights before returning back through Jerusalem to Bethlehem, the believed birthplace of Jesus. Walk through Manger Square and visit the Church of Nativity, seeing the grotto where a star marks where Jesus is said to have been born, and the altar dedicated to the Three Wise Men. Take in the neighboring Crusader Church dedicated to St. Catherine, and on leaving, pass by the Milk Grotto and Shepherds’ Fields.Overnight: 3-, 4- or 5-star hotel in Jerusalem (depending on option selected)Day 3: JerusalemFollowing breakfast, discover some of the sites where Jesus is thought to have walked. Stop at the Church of the Ascension on the Mount of Olives, where a Crusader-era building and grotto commemorate where Jesus is said to have preached the Lord’s Prayer. Enjoy the views over the Old City from here and continue to the Dominus Flevit, where Jesus is thought to have wept.Visit the Church of All Nations in the Garden of Gethsemane, and walk across the Kidron Valley to enter the Old City through the Lions gate. Here, tour the Church of St. Anne and see the pools of Bethesda before entering the Sisters of Zion convent to view a water cistern originally from the Second Temple.Overnight: 3-, 4- or 5-star hotel in Jerusalem (depending on option selected)Day 4: Jerusalem - Nazareth - Tel AvivThis morning, travel to Nazareth, stopping on route at the Mount of Precipitation. On arrival, visit the Church of Annunciation and Church of St. Joseph, and then pass by Cana, where Jesus is held to have turned water into wine.Continue to the Sea of Galilee to view Mt. Beatitude, and visit Capernaum, the reputed home of St. Peter. Tour the Benedictine Church that marks the believed Multiplication of the Loaves and Fish miracle, and if you wish, choose to be baptized in the River Jordan. Lastly, return to Tel Aviv, passing the site of the Transfiguration at Mt. Tabor on route, and ending your tour with a hotel drop-off.
Jerusalem Bethlehem and Dead Sea Day Tour from Dahab
Enjoy a full-day tour of the Dead Sea, Bethlehem and Jerusalem, and discover the holiest of all cities, sanctuary to 3 great religions. Your tour includes a drive to the Mount of Olives for panoramic views of Jerusalem’s Old City. Stop at Mount Zion home to King David's tomb, and wander the historic streets to see the Wailing Wall and Dome of the Rock. Stroll through the Jewish and Armenian Quarters via the Roman Cardo. Marvel at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, where Jesus was resurrected.At Bethlehem, admire the Shepherds' Field and Church of the Nativity, one of the oldest continuously operating churches in the world. Sense the spiritual atmosphere of Manger's Square, and see where Jesus was born.You will also visit the Dead Sea in the Judean Mountains, and the lowest place on earth. The area is home to some unique natural phenomena and called the Dead Sea due to the high salt content. Join those who seek relief from the healing properties of its mineral rich waters.
8-Night Israel, Jordan and Egypt Tour from Tel Aviv
Day 1: Nazareth - Sea of GalileeYou will be picked up around 7:00am. Travel to Nazareth and view the Mount of Precipitation. Continue to the Church of Annunciation and the Church of St. Joseph. Drive on to Capenaum and Mount Beautitude, where you will find a Benedictine Church. On the return journey pass Mount Tabor. Continue to hotel for overnight.Day 2: Caesarea - Acre - HaifaDrive to the Mediterranean Coast to Caesarea. There is a Roman theater and Roman temple. Drive through Haifa to see the Baha'i gardens and the shrine. At Rosh Hanikra you will get to the grotto by cable car, and take a walk in the caverns. Acre, and tour the Turkish prison. Return to the hotel for overnight.Day 3: Jerusalem - BethlehemStart the tour in Jerusalem with a view of the Garden of Gethsemane, the Church of all Nations, the Mount of Olives, and the Jewish tombs. Enter the Old City by the Zion Gate, and through the Armenian Quarter to arrive at the Byzantine Cardo. Proceed to the Western Wall. Walk through the Old City to the Church of the Holy Sepulchre along the Via Dolorosa that follows Stations of the Cross. Tour the old city markets, and then continue to Bethlehem. Visit the Church of Nativity in Manger Square. Pass the field of Ruth as you leave Bethlehem.Day 4: Dead Sea - MasadaArrive at the Dead Sea through the Judean Desert, go by the Inn of the Good Samaritan, and see the level marker. When arriving at Masada, ride a cable car to the top and tour the synagogue, Roman barracks, palaces and bath house. Stop for lunch, continue to the Dead Sea. Take a late flight from the Sde Dov airport to Eilat and overnight in a hotel.Day 5: PetraAt 8:10am drive to the border crossing and proceed to Petra. Tour Petra to see the famous treasury, amphitheater, tombs, palaces and more. After the tour go for lunch and have a choice of sleeping in Petra or in the Bedouin tents in Wadi Rum.Day 6: Wadi RumWake up to a 4x4 jeep tour of Wadi Rum. Observe the life of the Bedouins and have lunch around a camp fire with them. After the tour drive back to Eilat. Be collected at 10:00pm for the tour to Cairo. Drive to the Taba border, and to Cairo.Day 7: CairoTour the famous pyramids and the Sphinx. Walk in the most famous bazaar the Khan el Khalili. Continue on to the Egyptian Museum that has the largest collection of ancient antiquities in the world. Drive to your hotel for overnight.Day 8: CairoDrive to the Saakara Valley to view the Djoser Step Pyramid. Continue on to Cairos' Old City, the Churches, fortifications, and more. After the tour drive back to the Taba border and arrive in Eilat at 22:00 for overnight.Day 9: AirportFlight from Eilat to Tel Aviv Ben Gurion Airport.
12-Day Israel, Jordan and Egypt Tour with Nile Cruise
Day 1: NazarethPick up from your hotel in Tel Aviv. Drive to Nazareth. En route visit Mount of Precipitation, tour the Churches of Annunciation and St. Joseph. Pass Cana to Capernaum and Mount Beatitude where the Benedictine Church is. Drive beside the Sea of Galilee, see the baptizm site in the Jordan River.Day 2: Caesarea, Haifa, AcreArrive at Caesarea. Tour the Roman theater, hippodrome, Roman temple. Go through Hafa to view the Baha'i gardens and shrine. Stop at Rosh Hanikra, tour caverns and grottos. Stop at Acre, tour the Turkish prison.Day 3: Jerusalem and BethlehemDrive to Jerusalem. Arrive at Zion gate and enter Byzantine Cardo, on the way pass the Armenian Quarter. Continue to the Western Wall through the Jewish Quarter. Walk on the Via Dolorosa following the Stations of the Cross and arrive at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre. Walk through the Old City market. Drive to Bethlehem, Manger Square, and the Church of Nativity. View the field of Ruth.Day 4: Dead Sea and MasadaDrive to the Dead Sea. Stop at the sea level marker, continue to Masada. Take the cable car, tour the bath house, ancient synagogue and Roman barracks. Swim in the water.Day 5: PetraMorning flight 06:40 from Sde Dov airport to Eilat. Driver will collect you from the airport in Eilat, transfer to the Jordanian border and Petra. Your guide will show you the Treasury, temples, Roman Theater and more. Around 16.15 arrive at your Petra hotel.Day 6: Wadi Rum4 hour Jeep tour in the desert, see the paintings on the sandstone and how the Bedouins live. Travel across the border in the afternoon, at 21:00 a driver will collect you for Cairo.Day 7: CairoStart the tour at 8:00 am with the sphinx and the pyramids. Drive to Khan el Khalili Bazaar. Tour the Egyptian Museum.Day 8: CairoDrive to the Saakara Valley, tour Djoser pyramid and the Old City of Cairo, including Churches and fortifications.Day 9: Flight to Aswan- Philae temple- High Dam- FeluccaFlight from Cairo to Aswan. A driver will take you to the ship for check in. Tour Aswan, and High Dam. Take a boat ride to Philae Island, and tour the Temple of the Goddess Isis.Day 10: Kom Ombo temple- Edfu templeTour Sobek and Harored temples, sail to Edfu and the Temple of Hours.Day 11: West Bank- Valley of the Kings- Hatshepsut- MemnonTravel to Thebes Necropolis for Valley of the Kings where you will visit 3 royal tombs. Night entertainment on the ship.Day 12: Luxor and Karnak templesBreakfast, check out of the cruise. Tour the East Bank and the Karnak temple. Continue to Luxor temple. Transfer to the airport for departure.