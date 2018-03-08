8-Night Israel, Jordan and Egypt Tour from Tel Aviv

Day 1: Nazareth - Sea of GalileeYou will be picked up around 7:00am. Travel to Nazareth and view the Mount of Precipitation. Continue to the Church of Annunciation and the Church of St. Joseph. Drive on to Capenaum and Mount Beautitude, where you will find a Benedictine Church. On the return journey pass Mount Tabor. Continue to hotel for overnight.Day 2: Caesarea - Acre - HaifaDrive to the Mediterranean Coast to Caesarea. There is a Roman theater and Roman temple. Drive through Haifa to see the Baha'i gardens and the shrine. At Rosh Hanikra you will get to the grotto by cable car, and take a walk in the caverns. Acre, and tour the Turkish prison. Return to the hotel for overnight.Day 3: Jerusalem - BethlehemStart the tour in Jerusalem with a view of the Garden of Gethsemane, the Church of all Nations, the Mount of Olives, and the Jewish tombs. Enter the Old City by the Zion Gate, and through the Armenian Quarter to arrive at the Byzantine Cardo. Proceed to the Western Wall. Walk through the Old City to the Church of the Holy Sepulchre along the Via Dolorosa that follows Stations of the Cross. Tour the old city markets, and then continue to Bethlehem. Visit the Church of Nativity in Manger Square. Pass the field of Ruth as you leave Bethlehem.Day 4: Dead Sea - MasadaArrive at the Dead Sea through the Judean Desert, go by the Inn of the Good Samaritan, and see the level marker. When arriving at Masada, ride a cable car to the top and tour the synagogue, Roman barracks, palaces and bath house. Stop for lunch, continue to the Dead Sea. Take a late flight from the Sde Dov airport to Eilat and overnight in a hotel.Day 5: PetraAt 8:10am drive to the border crossing and proceed to Petra. Tour Petra to see the famous treasury, amphitheater, tombs, palaces and more. After the tour go for lunch and have a choice of sleeping in Petra or in the Bedouin tents in Wadi Rum.Day 6: Wadi RumWake up to a 4x4 jeep tour of Wadi Rum. Observe the life of the Bedouins and have lunch around a camp fire with them. After the tour drive back to Eilat. Be collected at 10:00pm for the tour to Cairo. Drive to the Taba border, and to Cairo.Day 7: CairoTour the famous pyramids and the Sphinx. Walk in the most famous bazaar the Khan el Khalili. Continue on to the Egyptian Museum that has the largest collection of ancient antiquities in the world. Drive to your hotel for overnight.Day 8: CairoDrive to the Saakara Valley to view the Djoser Step Pyramid. Continue on to Cairos' Old City, the Churches, fortifications, and more. After the tour drive back to the Taba border and arrive in Eilat at 22:00 for overnight.Day 9: AirportFlight from Eilat to Tel Aviv Ben Gurion Airport.