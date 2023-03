This long grassy expanse east of Armagh's centre was a horse-racing, cock-fighting and bull-baiting venue until the 18th century, when Archbishop Robinson decided that it was all a tad vulgar for a city of learning, and transformed it into an elegant Georgian park. It's flanked by notable buildings, including the working and therefore closed to the public Armagh Courthouse, Armagh Gaol, and Georgian terraces, including Charlemont Place.