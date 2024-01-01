At the northern end of the Mall stands Armagh Courthouse, rebuilt after being destroyed by a huge IRA bomb blast in 1993. It originally dates from 1809, and was designed by local Francis Johnston, who later became one of Ireland's most famous architects. It is still used as a courthouse and is closed to the general public.
