At the northern end of the Mall stands Armagh Courthouse, rebuilt after being destroyed by a huge IRA bomb blast in 1993. It originally dates from 1809, and was designed by local Francis Johnston, who later became one of Ireland's most famous architects. It is still used as a courthouse and is closed to the general public.

Nearby Counties Down & Armagh attractions

1. Charlemont Place

0.13 MILES

The east side of the Mall is lined with handsome Georgian terraces including Charlemont Place, designed by local Francis Johnston, who later became one of…

2. Armagh Planetarium

0.15 MILES

Aimed mainly at educating young people, the Armagh Planetarium has an interactive exhibition on space exploration, and a digital theatre that screens a…

3. Mall

0.15 MILES

This long grassy expanse east of Armagh's centre was a horse-racing, cock-fighting and bull-baiting venue until the 18th century, when Archbishop Robinson…

4. Armagh County Museum

0.16 MILES

Prehistoric axe heads, artefacts found in bogs, corn dollies and straw-boy outfits, and military costumes and equipment are among the items on display at…

5. Armagh Robinson Library

0.19 MILES

A first edition of Gulliver's Travels, published in 1726 and annotated by Swift himself, is the most prized possession of the wonderful Armagh Robinson…

7. Armagh Observatory

0.25 MILES

The Armagh Observatory was founded by Archbishop Robinson in 1789 and is still Ireland's leading astronomical-research institute. The observatory building…

8. No 5 Vicar's Hill

0.26 MILES

The collection of nearby Armagh Robinson Library spills over into the octagonal rooms of No 5 Vicar's Hill, a depository for Church of Ireland records,…