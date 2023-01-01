St Mary's is one of Ireland's most transfixing holy wells. An apparition of the Virgin Mary has drawn pilgrims here for centuries, and today a tumbledown 18th-century chapel covers the spot. A large thorn tree, garlanded with rosary beads and crucifixes, sprouts from the roof; inside, waters spill from an old stone vault, overseen by a statue of the Virgin.

St Mary's Well is a signed 1km walk from the approach road to Rosserk Abbey, off the R314.

The site, near the confluence of the Rosserk and Moy rivers, is particularly beautiful when the wildflowers are out.