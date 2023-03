The extensive ruins at the monastic site of Kilmacduagh, 6km southwest of Gort, include a well-preserved 34m-high round tower, the remains of a small 14th-century cathedral (Teampall Mór MacDuagh), an oratory dedicated to St John the Baptist and other little chapels. The original monastery is thought to have been founded by St Colman MacDuagh at the beginning of the 7th century.