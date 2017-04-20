3-Day Private Tour to Co Cavan - Adventure Activities, Music, Pubs & More

All transport is included and you will be picked up at your chosen destination, accommodation or airport/port. Our Irish guides are outdoor instructors, as well as musicians and passionate about Ireland's culture and heritage. 2 nights accommodation included in a classic Irish Bed & Breakfast Day 1 - Pick up at your chosen location and time (recommended between 9 & 10 am) - Travel towards Co Cavan, 1.5 hours from Dublin City - In the morning visit Loughcrew Megalithic Cairn & vistor centre ; A short hike to the highest point in County Meath where you will get to find Loughcrew Megalithic Cairn, an ancient rite of passage tomb older than the pyramids of Egypt. You will hear local folklore stories, see carvings on stones dating back 5000BC and visit the Loughcrew Megalithic centre, an old Irish thatched cottage for a cup of coffee/tea. - After Lunch, take a kayak or a row boat trip to Clough Oughter Castle - Visit County Cavan, famous for its 365 lakes and take a kayak/boat trip to Clough Oughter Castle. This is an enchanting castle built on a man-made island or crannog. Hear about the many tales of Irish Chieftains and battles that are linked to this monument. The castle ruin is part of the Marble Arch Geopark on Lough Oughter lake adjacent to the charming Killykeen forest park and is only accessible by water. Day 2 - Pick up at your B&B - In the morning, hike the "Stairway to Heaven" to the summit of Cuilcagh MtEnjoy a guided hike to the summit of Cuilcagh Mountain on Ireland's very own Stairway to Heaven, starting on a gravel road and then onto a wooden boardwalk that is there to protect the flora, fauna and rare blanket bog from erosion, by walkers. You then meet the stairway that brings you up the steep cliff to the summit of Cuilcagh Mountain to take in the magnificent views as a well-deserved treat. Appropriate footwear and rain gear along with a relative level of fitness is required to complete this 7km hike to the summit. The Path is part of the Marble Arch Caves Global Geopark. There is also the option of shorter hikes at this location if requested. - After Lunch you will have the choice of either visiting The Marble Arch Caves or The Cavan Burren Park or trying rock climbing/abseiling - On the final night, join your guide on a Music Session in a local Irish Bar, where your guide will play and sing some Irish Ballads Day 3 - This is a more relaxing day and a opportunity to do some more sightseeing. Your guide will make suggestions of things to do and see and you can choose what fits your interests, eg Erica's Fairy Forest or County Museum. - Drop off back at your preferred location hotel/airport around 18.00pm