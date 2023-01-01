Holy Cross Church

Begun in 1862 and consecrated in 1864, this church has a splendid wooden roof with 14 angel carvings. Intricate mosaics adorn the aisle arches and the edges of the stained-glass window over the altar. The architect was Charles Hansom, collaborator and brother-in-law of Augustus Pugin (the architect behind London's Houses of Parliament).

Installing the rooster atop the spire allowed Hansom to 'crow' over the landlord who had refused him permission to build in his first choice of location in the Square.