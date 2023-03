Located in a former train shed, this small, absorbing museum has displays on the local ponies and pivotal aspects of Clifden's history, including the Galway to Clifden Connemara Railway (in service from 1895 to 1935) and Guglielmo Marconi's transatlantic wireless station at Derrigimlagh, which was also the site of the crash landing of John Alcock and Arthur Brown's first nonstop transatlantic aeroplane crossing in 1919.