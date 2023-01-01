Donkey Sanctuary

This nonprofit institution is dedicated to rescuing abandoned and abused donkeys. Here they are provided with food and veterinary care and virtually no demands are made on them. It's a splendid operation and one most visitors end up supporting – especially after they've seen one of the winsome critters up close during the self-guided tour of the pastures and barns. The sanctuary is in the small town of Liscarroll, which is on the R522, 13km west of Buttevant on the main N20 highway to Cork.