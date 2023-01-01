Foxford Woollen Mill

Founded in 1892, the Foxford mill was set up to ease post-Famine suffering and provide much-needed work. It remained open until 1987, during which time its woven goods achieved great acclaim. Now operated by locals, it employs a fraction of the hundreds who previously worked here. Besides sweaters and scarves (under €35) made in the mill, the shop sells a huge amount of imported goods. Foxford is midway between Ballina and Castlebar at the junction of the N26 and N58.