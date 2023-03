Bursting at the seams with worshippers on Sundays, this small church has a magnificent stained-glass window depicting a girl being lowered in a lifeboat down the side of the doomed Titanic. It commemorates the 11 local lives lost in the disaster. For maximum effect, wait for the sun to come streaming through.

Every year on 15 April, at 2.20am, relatives of the victims chime the bell in the churchyard to commemorate the vessel's loss.