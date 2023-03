Locally known for being a former home of Turkmenistan's 'national poet' Makhtumkuli, the visually forgettable village of Haji Qoshan is one of the points where the vague undulation that was once Sadd-e Eskander crosses a paved road. Opposite the telephone relay station, atop a hump of 'wall' remnants, are several butterfly-shaped gravestones of the type you'll see at Khalid Nibi Shrine.

The original cemetery from where these were moved here is hidden away in roadless badlands further north.