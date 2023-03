This well-presented but very small museum exhibits seventeen 20th-century Turkmen carpets, labelled with dates of production and styles. There are also a few implements and some raw materials for the dyeing process but you can see everything in a couple of minutes. The three öy (Turkmen yurt-style tents) in the front yard provide extra space for temporary exhibits (but were empty when we visited).

It's directly across the main road from the Mil-e Gonbad, the city's main attraction.