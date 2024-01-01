Great Wall Fort #4

Iran

LoginSave

Around a dozen square-plan fort sites lie along the course of what was once the so-called Alexander's Wall. All are just muddy shapes rising above the flat agricultural landscape but at Malaisheikh Kingliq, 4km east of Haji Qoshan, the remnants are several metres high and relatively accessible from the road.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Mil-e Gonbad

    Mil-e Gonbad

    19.23 MILES

    A Unesco World Heritage site since 2012, this 53m tower in Gonbad's centre looks like a buttressed-brick spaceship with the cross-section of a 10-pointed…

  • Khalid Nibi Shrine

    Khalid Nibi Shrine

    19.99 MILES

    Dramatically perched above a sea of badlands sit three small mausoleums. The most important commemorates a certain Khalid Nibi; although he was apparently…

  • Sadd-e Eskander

    Sadd-e Eskander

    4.12 MILES

    This ancient wall once stretched 190km from the Golestan Mountains to the Caspian Sea; like its equivalents in China and England, Alexander’s Wall was…

  • Haji Qoshan

    Haji Qoshan

    3.68 MILES

    Locally known for being a former home of Turkmenistan's 'national poet' Makhtumkuli, the visually forgettable village of Haji Qoshan is one of the points…

  • Carpet Museum

    Carpet Museum

    19.27 MILES

    This well-presented but very small museum exhibits seventeen 20th-century Turkmen carpets, labelled with dates of production and styles. There are also a…

  • Imamzadeh-ye Yahya

    Imamzadeh-ye Yahya

    21.83 MILES

    This large, ornate imamzadeh lies 4km southwest of central Gonbad-e Kavus. To the complex's direct west is a ragged area of wasteland that, viewed from…

  • Great Wall Fort #6

    Great Wall Fort #6

    5.98 MILES

    Of the dozen or so amorphous remains of the former forts that was once used to guard the Sadd-e Eskander wall, this is one of the best preserved. It's 4km…

View more attractions

Nearby Iran attractions

1. Haji Qoshan

3.68 MILES

Locally known for being a former home of Turkmenistan's 'national poet' Makhtumkuli, the visually forgettable village of Haji Qoshan is one of the points…

2. Sadd-e Eskander

4.12 MILES

This ancient wall once stretched 190km from the Golestan Mountains to the Caspian Sea; like its equivalents in China and England, Alexander’s Wall was…

3. Great Wall Fort #6

5.98 MILES

Of the dozen or so amorphous remains of the former forts that was once used to guard the Sadd-e Eskander wall, this is one of the best preserved. It's 4km…

4. Mil-e Gonbad

19.23 MILES

A Unesco World Heritage site since 2012, this 53m tower in Gonbad's centre looks like a buttressed-brick spaceship with the cross-section of a 10-pointed…

5. Carpet Museum

19.27 MILES

This well-presented but very small museum exhibits seventeen 20th-century Turkmen carpets, labelled with dates of production and styles. There are also a…

6. Khalid Nibi Shrine

19.99 MILES

Dramatically perched above a sea of badlands sit three small mausoleums. The most important commemorates a certain Khalid Nibi; although he was apparently…

7. Imamzadeh-ye Yahya

21.83 MILES

This large, ornate imamzadeh lies 4km southwest of central Gonbad-e Kavus. To the complex's direct west is a ragged area of wasteland that, viewed from…