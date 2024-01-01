Cheshmeh Ali

Iran

LoginSave

In the past, locals used to clean their carpets in the pool here fed by an underground mineral spring. On the rocks above is an elaborate inscription made during the reign of Fati Ali Shah (r 1797–1834), while higher up the hill are the ruins of Rey's ancient fortress wall, Qal’-e Tabarak.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Golestan Palace complex Tehran, Iran

    Golestan Palace

    5.19 MILES

    The glories and excesses of the Qajar rulers are played out across this complex of grand buildings decorated with beautifully painted tiles and set around…

  • Sa’d Abad Museum Complex

    Sa’d Abad Museum Complex

    14.22 MILES

    Sprawling across the foothills of Darband, this estate was a summer home to royals since the Qajar dynasty, although it was the Pahlavis who expanded it…

  • Grand Bazaar

    Grand Bazaar

    5.02 MILES

    The maze of bustling alleys and the bazaris (shopkeepers) that fill them make this a fascinating, if somewhat daunting, place to explore. Despite being…

  • Detail from the traditional arabic jewellery box.; Shutterstock ID 151427267; Your name (First / Last): Josh Vogel; Project no. or GL code: 56530; Network activity no. or Cost Centre: Online-Design; Product or Project: LP.com Destination Galleries

    Treasury of National Jewels

    6.07 MILES

    Owned by the Central Bank and accessed through its front doors, the cavernous vault that houses what is commonly known as the ‘Jewels Museum’ is not to be…

  • Niyavaran Cultural-Historic Complex

    Niyavaran Cultural-Historic Complex

    14.21 MILES

    In the Alborz foothills is the palace where Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi and his family spent most of the last 10 years of royal rule. It’s set in 5…

  • Iran Holy Defense Museum

    Iran Holy Defense Museum

    10.11 MILES

    This epic-scale museum, on a landscaped site of 21 hectares, is dedicated to the Iran–Iraq War, a bloody eight-year conflict that claimed a million lives…

  • Azadi Tower (Borj-e Azadi)

    Azadi Tower (Borj-e Azadi)

    8.79 MILES

    The inverted-Y-shaped Azadi Tower, built in 1971 to commemorate the 2500th anniversary of the first Persian empire, is one of Tehran's visual icons…

  • Islamic Museum

    Islamic Museum

    5.72 MILES

    Next door to the National Museum, and part of the same complex, this museum offers a stunning collection of arts and antiquities from throughout the…

View more attractions

Nearby Iran attractions

1. Qal’-e Tabarak

0.03 MILES

The mud-walled remains of this Sassanid-era fortress overlook the mineral springs of Cheshmeh Ali.

2. Toghoral Tower

0.45 MILES

This 12th-century brick tower rises up 20m and was originally topped by a conical dome that has long since collapsed. The tower, surrounded by a small…

3. Imamzadeh Shah-e Abdal-Azim

1.6 MILES

Rey's main attraction is this shrine built for a 9th-century descendant of Imam Hossein. The mausoleum has elaborate tilework; a golden dome; a pool in…

4. Imamzadeh Zeid

4.85 MILES

Weave your way through the bazaar to find this ornately decorated shrine to a descendant of the prophet.

5. Imam Khomeini Mosque

4.93 MILES

Still popularly known as the Shah Mosque, this handsome early-18th-century complex is looking all the better for recent interior restoration. One of the…

6. Grand Bazaar

5.02 MILES

The maze of bustling alleys and the bazaris (shopkeepers) that fill them make this a fascinating, if somewhat daunting, place to explore. Despite being…

7. Golestan Palace

5.19 MILES

The glories and excesses of the Qajar rulers are played out across this complex of grand buildings decorated with beautifully painted tiles and set around…

8. Dar ul-Funun

5.44 MILES

Established in 1851, this was Iran's first modern university and parts of it have recently been handsomely restored with the aim of making it into a…