In the past, locals used to clean their carpets in the pool here fed by an underground mineral spring. On the rocks above is an elaborate inscription made during the reign of Fati Ali Shah (r 1797–1834), while higher up the hill are the ruins of Rey's ancient fortress wall, Qal’-e Tabarak.
Cheshmeh Ali
Iran
