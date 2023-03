Still popularly known as the Shah Mosque, this handsome early-18th-century complex is looking all the better for recent interior restoration. One of the city's largest and busiest mosques, it is surrounded by the Grand Bazaar: there are various entrances, but the main one is off Panzdah-e Khordad St, which takes you directly into the large courtyard with large central pool for the faithful to make their before-prayer ablutions.