On display at this private museum and library are pieces from the collection of Hadji Hussein Agha Malek, in the 1930s one of the richest men in Iran. The watercolour paintings, delicate calligraphy and decorative arts, including incredibly detailed lacquerware boxes painted by 19th-century masters of the art of the miniature, such as Mohammad Zaman and Abu Taleb Modaresi, are exquisite.