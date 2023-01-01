Madraseh va Masjed-e Sepahsalar

Just south of the Iranian majlis (parliament), this Islamic college is arguably the most noteworthy example of Persian architecture of the Qajar period, as well as one of the largest. Built between 1878 and 1890, it is famed for its multiple minarets, high domes and iwans, and poetry inscribed in several ancient scripts on the beautiful tiling. It is closed to the general public.

However, you may be lucky with the door guards, and some local guides are able to talk their way in (male guests only). A ban on photography both outside and inside the complex is vigorously enforced.