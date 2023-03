Also known as the People's House, the country's legislative body occupies a compound that is defined by the modern pyramid-shaped debating chamber where the 290 elected members sit. It's all strictly off-limits, with security cameras and signs warning against exterior photography; you can get a reasonable view of the building when exiting the metro station.

Facing onto Baharestan Sq itself is the original building used for the Majlis from 1906 to 1979.