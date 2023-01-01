Film Museum of Iran

Housed in a beautiful Qajar-era mansion surrounded by a pleasant garden, this interesting museum has well-displayed and explained (in English) exhibits of equipment, photos and posters from Iran’s century-old movie industry. The highlight is a working cinema, Iran's first, with ornate moulded plaster ceilings.

New and classic Iranian films are screened here (usually without subtitles) at 1pm, 3pm, 5pm, 7pm and 9pm daily; get a Farsi-speaker to call to see what’s on. A shop also sells hard-to-find Iranian films on DVD.

The museum is a 10-minute walk down Valiasr Ave from Tajrish Sq; look for the broad street with a garden down the middle leading to the museum.