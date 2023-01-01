Ateshkadeh

The buildings are mostly new and the 'eternal fire' in a giant central chalice smoulders rather than flares, but if you've never visited a working Zoroastrian temple before, the experience is likely to prove interesting. Remove your shoes and don one of the white skull-cap hats (in the cabinet beside the door; for both men and women) before entering the main temple.

The museum (IR100,000), in a separate 2002 building, has a collection of photos, bowls and tools that won't mean much to most casual visitors.